The U.S. has a stockpile of material for clean nuclear power and it has been throwing it away for the past two decades.

In what they say is an effort to distance the U.S. from Russian energy and take advantage of clean nuclear power, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall have introduced a bill that would stop the destruction of strategic uranium reserves.

The Thorium Energy Security Act filed May 18 would immediately stop the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) program that is seeking to dispose of more than 400 kgs of Uranium 233 (U-233) stored at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Tennessee. In a joint statement, the senators said the resource was critical in the production of clean energy.

“Thorium and U-233 hold the promise to produce clean, safe power and are vital to our national security. Energy will continue to be at the heart of global conflicts, so the United States must invest in energy technology,” Tuberville said.

Cleaner, safer nuclear technology

According to the World Nuclear Association, Thorium is a slightly radioactive and natural metal found in rocks and soil and is reportedly three times more abundant than uranium. It is a non-fissile substance that will transmute to U-233 when it absorbs a neutron. U-233 is considered to be cleaner than U-235, the common isotope used in nuclear power.

The U.S. pioneered thorium molten salt breeder reactor technologies at Oak Ridge in the 1960s. Molten salt breeder reactors based on the thorium cycle cannot melt down and are capable of consuming nuclear waste, solving the two most pressing problems of nuclear power. Further, U-233 is also the source material for actinium-225 and bismuth-213, which are essential in the treatment of multiple types of cancer, including leukemia, prostate, breast, lymphomas, multiple myeloma, and brain cancers.

Despite the benefits, the thorium process was ultimately sidelined as it did not produce plutonium that could be used to expand the U.S.’ nuclear arsenal.

The DOE began the process of destroying U-233 stored in Oak Ridge in 2001 under the Obama administration and thorium technology was shared with China in association with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. China began testing its first molten salt thorium reactor last fall and is believed to be using the thorium to power their newest aircraft carrier.

China is picking up the ball

Tuberville, who is a minority member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said it is a bad look for China to capitalize on technology while the U.S. continues to destroy its U-233 reserves.

“China clearly saw the value in our thorium research — they’ve taken up where we left off, and we may soon see thorium-powered Chinese aircraft carriers and thorium reactors on the Belt & Road courtesy of American technology,” Tuberville said.

Marshall, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said re-engaging thorium technology would be a step toward cleaner, energy independence.

“Uranium-233 is too valuable and too useful to just be thrown in the trash, a fact that the Chinese Communist Party understands but our Department of Energy clearly does not,” Marshall said. “While we are spending millions of dollars to destroy U-233, the CCP is investing in it by preparing to build a new generation of advanced aircraft carriers and nuclear reactors powered by U-233. The United States needs to lead on advanced nuclear reactors and not leave the future of innovative clean energy technologies in the hands of China. Preserving this valuable national resource is the first step on that path.”

According to the FY22 budget for DOE, the agency has invested $110 million over the past two years in its U-233 Disposition Program.

Energy independence

The DOE’s nuclear plan currently leans on “next generation” reactors that use Russian uranium. A statement from Tuberville’s office provided to Lagniappe said this makes preserving U-233 a national security priority and would promote independence from Russia’s energy market. In protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, numerous North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries have sought to ween themselves off of Russian energy sources, specifically oil.

Alabama currently benefits from five nuclear power plants, including Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens which is the second-largest reactor facility in the U.S. Nuclear accounts for one-third of the state’s energy grid.

‘Crime against our future’

Kirk Sorensen, CEO of Flibe Energy in Madison, Alabama, and an advocate for thorium-based nuclear power said it is important for the U.S.’ “energy future.” Sorensen said he met with members of senators last fall to discuss the destruction of thorium and received a favorable response. He said the introduction of this bill was the result of those meetings.

In a recent blog post, Sorensen said the U-233 disposal represented a “titanic expense.” He said the DOE is mixing U-233 with natural U-238 to down-blend the isotope. He said the DOE plans to discard the end material in the Nevada desert.

“Downblending U-233 doesn’t change its radiological characteristics at all. It’s still got a 160,000-year half-life and will continue to decay for the next few million years. But down-blending does make U-233 worthless for any use in a thorium reactor. And that is no accident. That’s what they want to happen. The DOE is intentionally closing the door forever on a straightforward restart of thorium reactor development in the United States. It is nothing less than a crime against our future.”

A spokeswoman for Tuberville’s office told Lagniappe the bill will be initially handled by the Senate Armed Services Committee and will require action in the Environment and National Resources Committee. She said introducing the legislation is strategic in bringing awareness to the issue and driving the conversation about energy independence.