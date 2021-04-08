The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced the members of its five-person Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Thursday. The players selected include Patrick Surtain, Joe Staley, Fred Taylor, Reggie Wayne and Cam Jordan. The Senior Bowl also announced Justin Herbert as its 2020 Rookie of the Year selection.

Along with the announcement of the Hall of Fame class, Senior Bowl officials announced the establishment of the Senior Bowl Charities Golf Classic, sponsored by Iberiabank.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony, sponsored by Spire, and the golf tournament will take place at the Grand Hotel and Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, with the induction ceremony slated Wednesday, June 23, and the golf tournament played on Thursday, June 24.

Surtain is a former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, while Staley played

Left tackle for the San Francisco 49ers. Taylor is a former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and Wayne is a former wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan currently plays defensive end for the New Orleans Saints.

Herbert enjoyed a strong rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season. Also set to be honored at the induction ceremony is 2019 Senior Bowl Rookie of the Year Terry McLaurin, a wide receiver with the Washington Football Team. The 2020 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We are proud to announce an incredible class of inductees,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “Each of these men was a premier player in the National Football League at his respective position and all have the credentials to one day end up in Canton (home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame). We are honored to bring this group back to Mobile to celebrate their great NFL careers.”

The golf tournament will pair 18 foursomes with celebrities from across the football world, including the five Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees. The list of celebrity golfers will include all-time greats such as former Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome and former Houston Oilers outside linebacker Robert Brazile — both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — as well as former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom, a member of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. The full slate of participants from around college football and the NFL will be released periodically over the next three months.