Plans are in place for all four of the Mobile-area players who are participating in this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl to be honored by their high schools on Friday. McGill-Toolen will honor South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert at 8 a.m. at the school on Friday. At 8:30 a.m., Saraland will hold a similar celebration for Tennessee wide receiver and kick returner Velus Jones Jr., who began his college career at Southern Cal. At 9 a.m., Williamson will honor Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary and also at 9 a.m. Murphy will hold a ceremony honoring LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. All four players are on the Senior Bowl’s American team roster.

Two Georgia players out

Georgia was the top team at the Senior Bowl in terms of number of players taking part in the game and week of practices. The Bulldogs originally had eight players set to take part. But as the teams began practices on Tuesday Georgia’s participation number dropped to six with running back James Cook and linebacker Quay Walker no longer listed on the American team roster on the Senior Bowl website.

The absences leaves national champion Georgia with six players here this week — DB Derion Kendrick, DL Devonte Wyatt, LB Channing Tindall, OL Jamaree Salyer, OL Justin Shaffer and P Jake Camarda. South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White has been added to the American team roster. Cincinnati equals Georgia’s representation numbers now with six players on the National team roster — DB Cody Bryant, DL Myjai Sanders, LB Darrian Beavers, QB Desmond Ridder, RB Jerome Ford and WR Alec Pierce.

Weigh-in no longer on stage

In past years, one of the events that kicked off Senior Bowl week activities was the weigh-in where each player taking part in the game and practices stepped on a stage in front of a room full of NFL scouts, coaches, general managers and others, wearing only gym shorts. They were then measured for height and weight, with the numbers called out to those in attendance. They also had their hand size, arm length and wingspan measured. All the results were recorded. The “show” did not take place this year, though the measurements were taken, this time when players checked in and without a room full of observers.

The four local players measurables were released by the Senior Bowl late Monday. Tolbert stood 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, with a wingspan of 76 1/8 inches, hand size of 9 5/8 inches and arms measured at 32 ¼ inches. Farrell: 6-3½, 338, 78½ wing, 31 5/8 arm, 10 hand; McCreary: 5-11, 189, 8 7/8 hand, 29¼ arm, 70 5/8 wing; Jones: 5-11, 203, 9¾ hand, 31 arm, 74¼ wing.

By far the biggest guy at the Senior Bowl is Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele. He measured at 6-8¼, 387 pounds, 11-inch hands, 35 3/8 arm length and 86¼-inch wingspan. That put him at the top of the each of those lists but the arm length. He was bettered in that category by Southern Utah OL Braxton Jones, whose arms measured 36 inches.

Senior Bowl Summit tonight

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will serve as moderator for tonight’s (Tuesday, Feb. 1) Senior Bowl Summit at the Saenger Theater. The summit will feature a panel discussion featuring five college head coaches — Alabama’s Nick Saban, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Penn State’s James Franklin. The event begins at 6 p.m. and continues until 7:30. Tickets are priced at $25, $45 and $65.

Happy birthday, coach

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh celebrated his 43rd birthday in Mobile on Monday. Saleh will oversee the Jets’ coaching staff this week, which will be leading the National team in the Senior Bowl.