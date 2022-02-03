South Alabama wide receiver and former McGill-Toolen standout Jalen Tolbert has fared well in his first two days of practice at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. In fact, on his very first play in Tuesday’s practice he shook free of his defender and caught a pass in the end zone. South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, in reply to a video on Twitter of Tolbert’s catch noted, “I’ve seen this before.”

For his part, Tolbert said he has been pleased with how things have gone thus far.

“I’m loving the opportunity and I’m loving competing and building a bond with all these guys from all over,” he said.

Even though he’s a Mobile guy, he said he is treating the opportunity like all the other players.

“I’m staying in the hotel. I don’t even have my car here,” he said. “I’m experiencing everything.”

As for his practices he said, “I think I did all right. I’m more of a perfectionist and I’m very hard on myself. Some things I wanted to do more. Maybe just understanding the playbook more, but I think I have most of it down pat, but I want to be perfect so I’ve got to keep working. We actually walked through some stuff last night to make sure we were ready for today.”

Asked how he hopes to separate himself from the other wide receivers, Tolbert said, “Continue to work and continue to show that I’m one of the top receivers, which is to keep going out there and competing every day. I think one thing they question is my level of competition, so whoever lines up in front of me, just going and continue to make plays and go out there and compete.

“I think I did all right. … It was pretty cool,” he added concerning the first catch. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment so I was ready for it and I just want to continue to go out there and try to do that.”

Asked about the defensive coverages he has seen thus far, Tolbert said it is much like he has seen the past few seasons at South Alabama, but with one welcomed aspect.

“Honestly, it’s not much different,” he said. “I would say the coverages are different. I saw a lot of coverages while I was at South Alabama and here they play press man and that’s what we want as wide receivers because we love the one-on-one competition.

“I didn’t see a lot of that during the season. I saw a lot of Cover 2, Cover 2, quarters here and there. I had a lot of rollouts and stop routes underneath. … Coach (Major) Applewhite (South Alabama offensive coordinator) did a great job of getting me open and giving me opportunities to make plays. … I just moved around according to what coverage they were playing.”

Practices moving on Thursday

The National team will continue to practice from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama and the American team will continue to practice from 2-4 p.m. at the school on Thursday, the last full day of practice in pads this week. However, the teams will move up the hill to the Jaguar Training Center, South Alabama’s covered practice facility, instead of holding practices at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The move was dictated by the threat of rain in the weather forecast.

Roster changes

Several additions have been made to the Senior Bowl rosters in the past couple of days to fill voids by players who had accepted invitations to play but either opted out or had to skip the Senior Bowl because of injuries.

Those added to the rosters include Oregon DB Verone McKinley III to the National roster, Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams to the American roster, Utah RB T.J. Pledger to the American roster and Boston College TE Trae Berry to the National roster.

Second floor changes

In years past, fans, agents, media members and scouts often spent quite a bit of time hanging out on the second floor area of the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel, which annually houses the Senior Bowl players during the week. But access to that area this year and going forward has been limited in an effort to a space for the players to more freely move around without being stopped for interviews or autographs and photo requests.

“What that second-floor mosh pit looked like, that will never happen again,” Executive Diorector Jim Nagy said recently. “… Thinking more from a players’ perspective and an agents’ perspective, rest and recovery and sports science, if you will, over the last four or five years has really taken off. We’re more mindful of getting our players rest. We added a recovery room three years ago.

“… Players couldn’t get from the elevator bank to breakfast in the morning without three scouts jumping on their back for a five-minute interview. Those days are over. We want our players, when they are in the hotel, they are in the hotel and they are not to be bothered. They get more time with their playbook and more time in their position group meetings.. There are a bunch of scheduled interview times in the convention center. … They’ll have 14 and a half hours of interview time, so there are some big chunks of time and (teams) can get every guy on the roster four of five times during the week.”