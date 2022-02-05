Five players from the Mobile area took part in Saturday’s Reese’s Senior Bowl at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Four of the players reached the state sheet. The lone exception was Boston College tight end Trae Barry (Spanish Fort), who was a late addition to the game. He had just one practice day with the National team and was playing catch-up the whole time he was with the team

Tennessee’s Velus Jones (Saraland) had the biggest game performance. He caught four passes for 53 yards, which made him the top receiver on the American team. South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen) had two catches for 24 yards, both in the first half.

On defense, Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (Williamson) had one tackle, while LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell (Murphy) had four tackles, including one solo stop.

Lots of tickets needed

Local players perhaps more than any of the other players in the game had to scramble to find enough tickets to accommodate family and friends for Saturday’s game. Jalen Tolbert said had had probably 30-35 family members and friends at the game, but asked afterward who had to find the most, Velus Jones claimed the honor, saying he had to find around 50 tickets to cover his cheering section.

Home field advantage

Asked what it was like to play the Senior Bowl on his home field, South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert said the experience proved to be a comfort zone for him. He also noted there were lots of South Alabama fans, especially young fans, in attendance at the game and he heard their cheers and was happy to receive the attention.

Player awards announced

Prior to Saturday’s game Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy announced the players who won individual position awards for their work during the week. The awards were voted on by the players based on position. For example, defensive backs voted on the top receiver.

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson was named the Practice Player of the Week, which is an overall award of players from both teams.

The American team award winners included local flavor, with LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. (Murphy) being named the top defensive lineman and Auburn’s Roger McCreary (Williamson) being named the top cornerback. Other American award winners included Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. (running back), Memphis’ Calvin Watson (wide receiver), Liberty’s Malik Willis (quarterback), LSU’s Damone Clark (linebacker), San Diego State’s Daniel Bellinger (tight end), Texas A&M’s Leon O’Neal (safety) and LSU’s Ed Ingram (offensive line).

The National team award winners included Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (QB), Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant (cornerback), Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning (offensive line), UConn’s Travis Jones (defensive line), Baylor’s Abram Smith (running back), North Dakota State’s Christian Watson (wide receiver), Colorado State’s Trey McBride (tight end), Baylor’s Jalen Pitre (safety) and Oklahoma’s Ben Asamoah (linebacker).

Earlier in the week, Texas-San Antonio’s Tariq Woolen registered as the fastest player on the two Senior Bowl rosters.

What’s going on?

The Senior Bowl once again used an approach to the game that obviously differs from “normal” games. At the end of each quarter the game went to two-minute drills, allowing coaches and scouts to see how the players reacted in those situations, both on offense and defense. As such, the end of the quarter was treated as though it was the end of a half or end of a game, with the ball being reset at the start of each quarter.

Helmet changes

South Alabama’s Mark Hewes has done a solid job all week of keeping Jaguar wide receiver Jalen Tolbert looking good in terms of his head gear. Each day of practice Tolbert sported one of the Jags’ many looks on the helmet Tolbert wore. It changed again for Saturday’s game with one side of the helmet featuring 251, obviously the Mobile area code, while the other side of the helmet featured the signature JAGS nickname spelled.

Lots of guests

Aside from the players from all across the country, there were other guests as well, both from college and the NFL. Mascots were on hand from South Alabama (South Paw), Auburn (Aubie) and Alabama (Big AL), as well as Texas, Minnesota and the Reese’s mascot. The Florida A&M band handled pregame, postgame and halftime entertainment, while cheerleaders from the Detroit Lions and New York Jets were also on hand. A pregame flyover was provided by the U.S. Coast Guard (helicopter and airplane) and several paratroopers landed in the stadium prior to kickoff, the last one landing at midfield with the official game ball to get things started.