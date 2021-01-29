Senior Bowl players, on Friday, volunteered at a food distribution event hosted by Feeding the Gulf Coast at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The event, held as part of the Resse’s Senior Bowl Community Day, served 250 families in need, according to a statement.

“In Mobile County, one in five individuals struggles with food insecurity. That includes one in three children,” Feeding the Gulf Coast President and CEO Michael Ledger said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue of hunger across the nation and specifically in our Gulf Coast region. Partnerships like this one create a tremendous opportunity for us to help meet the increase in need in our communities.”

Reese’s also presented a $10,000 donation to Feeding the Gulf Coast during a check presentation in support of the organization’s hunger relief efforts.

“We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with Reese’s Senior Bowl and the significant impact of their philanthropic commitment to our local community, Cyndy Baggett, feeding the Gulf Coast vice president of development and marketing, said in the statement. “This generous donation will provide 50,000 meals for individuals and families facing hunger in our community.”

For individuals and families experiencing hunger, we encourage them to use the “Find Help” feature available on our website at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org. Individuals can also call our office at (888) 704-FOOD and our staff can help connect those seeking assistance with distribution partners closest to them.

During this time of uncertainty and crisis, Feeding the Gulf Coast remains dedicated to serving the community. Working with community partners, the food bank will continue to be an organization of hope and support for families facing hunger.