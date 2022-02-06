Reese’s Senior Bowl fans are naturally drawn to Saturday’s game at the end of the week where they get a chance to see some of their favorite players and other players they have heard about but haven’t had a chance to see play in person. The game is for the fans.

It’s the work during the week of practices, along with the one-on-one interviews, where the important work is accomplished, at least as far as the players and the NFL are concerned. A good showing in the game is just a plus; good work in the week’s three practice sessions is where players make a move either up or down the NFL Draft board.

There are several players who took forward steps toward that end this week. In conversations with some scouts and analysts, where are some of the players who, in their opinion, were impressive this week. What is noticeable is, while defensive linemen stood out in a big way during Saturday’s game, it was the offensive linemen who grabbed the most attention during practices.

Evaluations on four of the five Mobile-area players who took part in Senior Bowl practices and the game this week — Boston College tight end Trae Barry was a late invitee and only had one practice session with the national team — are also included here:

Zion Johnson OL, Boston College: Worked at center, a position he previously had not played, and demonstrated he can be a factor there at the NFL level.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor: One scout said he “has really nice skills.”

Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa: More than one scout noted Penning’s work this week.

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia: He was described as “a beast inside” in one evaluation, while another scout agreed with that assessment. “He balled out,” the second scout said.

Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga: Another offensive lineman who moved to center this week and who handled the move with success. That adds to his draft stock.

Tariq Carpenter, LB, Georgia Tech: “He had a sneaky good week,” one scout said.

Jermaine Johnson, DL, Florida State: One scout applauded his work throughout the week.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: In the competition to among the quarterbacks to create separation from the group and perhaps move into the position of the first quarterback selected in the draft, Willis had the best week, according to several scouts. While his accuracy remains an issue at times, his big-play ability was also noted. “He has entered the conversation” to be considered the first quarterback taken in the draft, said one scout. “The ball is just different when it comes out of his hand,” especially on short and intermediate throws.

Travis Jones, DL, UConn: In describing his week of work, one scout said, “He just bull-rushed everybody.”

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State: In a year deep with talent at the tight end position, Kolar was a player who was among the best performers during the week.

Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia: Coming from a defense that was among the best in the country this season, if not indeed the best, Tindall produced solid work in practices. He helped his draft cause.

Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis: Parham was noted by more than one scout and certainly is one of the players who improved his draft position this week.

Local players

Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama: More than any other local player, Tolbert gained the attention of NFL people. “He’s probably a Day 2 pick,” one scout said. “He can flat out roll,” one said, adding, “He’ll win a lot of balls in the air.” Another said, “I love the guy. He had a great week.”

Velus Jones Jr., WR-KR, Tennessee: Scouts like his versatility and big-play potential, but also have some concerns. “I like his toughness factor,” said one. Another said, “He had a tough couple of days catching the ball. You know what he can do when he gets the ball in his hands, but how are you going to get the ball in his hands?”

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: McCreary’s arm length seems to be the biggest, and perhaps only, question scouts have concerning him, and one said it didn’t matter. “He doesn’t have the longest arms in the world but he’s feisty; he’s always in the mix and always making plays on the ball,” said one. Another said, “He’s the most fluid DB out there (this week) and the most technically sound. People always question his arm length but when you are fluid and sticky, who cares how long your arms are?”

Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU: “He stuffs things in the middle,” one scout raved. “He just finds the ball.” Another lauded Farrell’s quickness, especially for his size.