The Reese’s Senior Bowl game is scheduled Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised live by the NFL Network. But that’s just the finale of a week of activities associated with the annual college all-star football game.

Here is a quick look at other activities planned this week in association with the Senior Bowl:

PRACTICES

The National team will practice from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The American team, which features each of the four Mobile-area players, will practice those three days from 2-4 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend the practices.

SENIOR BOWL SUMMIT

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will serve as moderator of a panel discussion featuring five top college head coaches — Alabama’s Nick Saban, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, Penn State’s James Franklin, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian. It is billed as a lighthearted evening. Tickets are $25, $45 and $65. The event is slated from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theater.

FCA SENIOR BOWL RALLY

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Senior Bowl Rally is slated Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center. The event is sponsored by Chick-fil-A and will feature Senior Bowl participants — players and coaches. Tickets are $5 and available at area Chick-fil-A restaurants.

FUSE PROJECT LIP SYNC

A lip sync competition featuring members of the community will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cathedral Square. It is a fundraising event, with tickets priced at $25. VIP tickets are $75.

KING CAKE-OFF

The fourth annual baking contest is slated Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. at The Temple on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile. Tickets cost $15 through Thursday and $20 the day of the event.

SENIOR BOWL STREET PARTY AND PLAYER PARADE

This event has several layers. At 6:30 p.m. the Senior Bowl Mardi Gras Players Parade will begin, starting from the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel, where the players are residing this week, and traveling north on Royal Street, then turning left onto Dauphin Street all the way to Cathedral Square. Senior Bowl players will walk along the streets from the hotel to Cathedral Square. The parade will also feature NFL cheerleaders, college mascots and high school bands. They are scheduled to throw beads, candy and footballs to those along the parade route. Once the party arrives at Cathedral Square there will be a free concert featuring Portugal the Man.

SENIOR BOWL FAN FEST

On Game Day at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, the Senior Bowl Fan Fest will begin at 10:30 a.m. featuring interactive games and other football activities in the stadium’s South Lawn area. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Walk-On’s Tailgate is planned, also in the South Lawn area.

TEAM WALK

At 11:15 a.m., the players participating in the Senior Bowl game will take part in the Senior Bowl Team Walk, with the players walking from the parking lot on the south side of the stadium to the stadium for the game. Fans are encouraged to attend and greet the players upon their arrival.