The Mobile Arts & Sports Association has found a new Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Seattle Seahawks and NFL scout Jim Nagy.

The announcement came less than three weeks after former executive director Phil Savage announced he’d be parting ways with the annual event that showcases the talents of college seniors from top football programs around the country.



According to a press release announcing his selection, Nagy has been an NFL scout for nearly two decades including his last five as a Southeast Area Scout for the Seattle Seahawks.



“Jim is a proven and respected 18-year NFL scouting veteran with long-standing relationships across the league, among college coaches nationwide, and with certified player agents,” MASA Chairman Angus Cooper said. “His positive leadership skills acquired under legendary coaches like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll will be a huge asset to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.”





Nagy was a regional and national scout for several NFL franchises including the Washington Redskins, New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Seahawks organization in 2013. He’s also worked with teams that have appeared in six Super Bowls.



Cooper said Nagy will bring “excellent interpersonal skills” and an established group of “trust contacts” at several universities with him to Mobile.

“I am extremely humbled to be the new executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl,” Nagy said. “I view this position as a stewardship to the city of Mobile, my family’s home the past 11 years, and the National Football League and I will bring great passion to both roles. The Reese’s Senior Bowl has been the preeminent college all-star game for the past 68 years and our staff will strive to improve the event for the NFL and the local Mobile community.”

In the same press release, Cooper also announced that Sylvester Croom will be joining the Senior Bowl staff as Senior Vice President of Operations.



Croom is a former head football coach at Mississippi State University and was the first African-American head football coach in the Southeastern Conference. Cooper said Croom has also developed close ties with the NFL after spending nearly 25 years as an assistant coach in the league.

“We are excited to welcome Jim and Sylvester to the Senior Bowl family,” Cooper said.

The association plans to hold a formal introduction for Nagy at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Senior Bowl headquarters at 151 Dauphin St. in downtown Mobile.