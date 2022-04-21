The Senior Bowl announced on Thursday it will induct five new members into the game’s Hall of Fame — former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, current Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller, current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers and former San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis. Along with the Hall of Fame inductees, the Senior Bowl will honor Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey as its 2021 Rookie of the Year.

The Class of 2022 will be honored at the annual induction ceremony at The Grand Hotel Golf Club and Spa in Point Clear on Sunday, June 26. In conjunction with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Senior Bowl will host its second annual Senior Bowl Charities Golf Classic at Lakewood Golf Club, located on the Grand Hotel property. The golf tournament, which is set to feature 22 foursomes who will be joined by a celebrity player from college football and the NFL, is set for Monday, June 27. The five Hall of Fame inductees will be among the celebrities taking part in the tournament. Other celebrities will be announced in the days leading up to the event.

“We are excited to announce another great group of Senior Bowl legends into our game’s Hall of Fame,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “All five of these men were incredible players, winners and community leaders in their respective NFL cities. They have done it all on the field, from Pro Bowls to Super Bowls. We are honored to bring this distinguished group back to Mobile to celebrate, the city where their NFL journeys first started.”

Previous Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees include Doak Walker, Ray Nitschke, Joe Namath, Mean Joe Green, Walter Payton, Franco Harris, Steve Largent, Kellen Winslow, Dan Marino, Bo Jackson, Derrick Thomas, Brett Favre, and Terrell Owens. In addition, Paul Brown, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Pat Dye and Eddie Robinson are among the list of inducted legendary pro and college coaches.

“My Senior Bowl experience in 2004 was awesome,” said Rivers, now head football coach at St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope. “I remember the week like it was yesterday. It just so happened that the Chargers’ coaching staff was coaching the team I was on, and I think that was huge for me in the draft process, to say the least. I felt like they already had an interest in me but getting to be on that team with those coaches, them being able to see me work day-to-day, being in the huddle and in the meeting room was a huge benefit to me. They were able to feel confident and ultimately made that trade to have me become a Charger and be a Charger for 16 years.

“The game itself was a blast – we had a heck of a team. I had a lot of teammates that I ended up following and keeping up with because I played with them in that game. It is ironic now that I am back here in Mobile and Baldwin County — St. Michael, the high school I coach for, plays in the same stadium in Fairhope where we practiced during Senior Bowl week. It was a special week. I remember winning the MVP and enjoying that time with my wife. I am very excited to go into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, and this is a heck of a class with a lot of guys I’ve competed against over the years, so this is certainly an honor I’m thankful for.”

