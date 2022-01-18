The Reese’s Senior Bowl is hosting an HBCU Village in the south parking lot of Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The celebration of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) culture will run simultaneously with the first-ever HBCU Combine being held in conjunction with the National Football League on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The HBCU Village will be comprised of four main elements — academic institutions, Greek organizations, entertainment and a job fair featuring prominent local and national employers. Representatives from local and regional HBCUs will be on site to connect with local high school students, fraternities and sororities will host tailgating and recruiters from some of the Gulf Coast’s largest employers such as Austal, Airbus USA, Coca-Cola and Apple will meet with prospective job applicants. Entertainment will include performances from local high school and college bands, a live DJ and a Kids Zone playing area.

HBCU Representatives:

Tuskegee University

Mississippi Valley State University

Bishop State Community College

Alabama State University

Jackson State University

Southern University

Organizations:

Mobile Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

Prichard Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

McIntosh Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta

Omega Psi Phi

Delta Sigma Theta

Sigma Gamma Rho

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Nspire U!

Game Changer Marketing

Entertainment:

Vigor High School band

B.C. Rain High School band

Mobile Kappa League

Mobile Lamplighters

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity of South Alabama