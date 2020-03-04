The 2021 edition of the Senior Bowl will not be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, board Chairwoman Ann Davis confirmed to Lagniappe Wednesday afternoon.

The game will be moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in West Mobile.

In a text message, Davis confirmed she was alerted by Chairman and President Angus Cooper II that members of the Mobile Arts and Sports Association, the board responsible for the Senior Bowl, voted unanimously to move the game.

Davis said she is “not surprised” by the move and wishes them well.

Lagniappe reached out to a number of Senior Bowl officials, including Cooper, but has not heard back. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

In an official announcement posted to the Senior Bowl Website, Cooper confirmed the game had reached a multi-year deal with USA for use of the new 25,000-seat stadium.

“For decades Ladd-Peebles Stadium served the Senior Bowl well and as we now write the next chapter in the game’s rich history at Hancock Whitney Stadium, we do so in a state-of-the art facility that provides for the best fan experience for our community and the great NFL staff and players who make our game possible,” Cooper said in the statement.

The 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played January 30, 2021 and televised nationally on NFL Network. Further updates regarding game tickets will be released in the near future at www.seniorbowl.com.

“We owe it to our community and players to host the nation’s premier college football all-star game in the region’s most advanced stadium and this transition to Hancock Whitney Stadium will best ensure our game resides in Mobile, Alabama for decades to come,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said in the statement. “The new stadium at South Alabama will provide fans, sponsors, and NFL personnel with great on-campus parking and tailgating, premier food and beverage options, and a great overall experience that will be enhanced by unbeatable premium seating options and today’s newest stadium technologies.”

After the announcement this afternoon that the Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium beginning in 2021, University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Director Joel Erdmann made the following statement:

“We are excited to host the Reese’s Senior Bowl at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. This historic game will provide an opportunity for people from all over the country to visit our beautiful campus and enjoy a great day of college football. South Alabama football season ticket holders will have a window of opportunity to secure their seats and parking for the Senior Bowl. Details concerning that process will be released in the near future.”