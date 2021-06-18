Fans of Serda Brewing might not have to wait long to get their fix, with a new taproom in the future plans.

Despite selling the original taproom on Government Street in Mobile to Oyster City Brewing Company earlier this month, owner John Serda told Lagniappe the tentative plans are to open a new brewery with a taproom and restaurant at OWA in Foley.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “I don’t know how it’s going to work out. There’s a space there we’re looking at that is built out already.”

Originally, he said the theme park just off of the Baldwin County Beach Express wanted to host a second Serda taproom, but when Oyster City purchased the Mobile taproom, he decided to try to move the entire operation to the south.

“They came to us a couple months ago about putting in another taproom,” Serda said. “It seems like their five-year plan is pretty aggressive. They’re not slowing down.”

For those still thirsty for Serda brews there are still two beers available in the local market in a Jolly Rancher flavored sour called “Rancher” and a fruit-flavored hazy IPA called “Magolore.”

Serda said he is trying to work out a contract with Old Majestic to brew the beer there, while he works to open the new brewery in Foley.

Serda said if everything that is still “up in the air” at this point comes to fruition, the new brewery could be up and running in February.

As for Oyster City, the new company has taken control of the old Serda’s building, but because of federal and state licensing it could take two to three months for the brewery to open.