Local investigators say a Texas inmate who’s spent months confessing to killings across the United States has confessed to two unsolved murders in Mobile in 1984.



If what he’s told authorities is true, Samuel Little, 78, would be among the most prolific serial killers in United States’ history. Since May, he’s confessed to at least 90 murders in multiple states between 1970 and 2005.



Little began making his confessions in exchange for a prison transfer earlier this year. At the time, he was already serving three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole following a 2014 conviction f0r three homicides in California between 1987 and 1989.





He is currently incarcerated in Wise County, Texas.



Authorities first announced Little’s confessions earlier this month, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported Wednesday that its Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) has confirmed 34 murders so far, with many others still pending confirmation.



As first reported by WKRG, the Mobile Police Department now says two of those confessions were to the 1984 murders in Mobile. Little hasn’t been formally charged locally, but police say he confessed to the unsolved killings of Mae Campbell and Hannah Mae Bonner, both from Mobile.



According to the FBI, Little lived a “nomadic life” and drifted from city to city and through several Gulf States including Florida, Mississippi and Alabama. In a news release, the FBI reported Little has had trouble remembering the exact time of the murders he’s confessed to but recalls vivid details of each.



According to MPD, after hearing from federal investigators, a detective was sent to Texas to interview Little earlier this month. During the interview, Little gave “intimate” information to the detective about Campbell and Bonner’s murders, suggesting he was there the night they died.



The information collected by local investigators will be presented to a Mobile County grand jury to determine whether he’ll faces charges for those murders. Other confessions Little has made, if proven true, would place Little in the Southeast during at least part of that year.



Investigators say Little confessed to multiple killings in Florida, one in Georgia, five in Mississippi that were reported in 1984 the Southeastern U.S. Some of those were reported in cites as close to Mobile as Pascagoula and Gulfport, Mississippi.



The FBI reported Little was actually charged with killing women in Mississippi and Florida in the early 1980s but escaped indictment in the case in Mississippi and conviction in the other.