What started out as a complaint about a political columnist being paid by the University of Alabama System Office for “doing nothing” turned into a series of nearly 20 stories examining money and power at the state’s largest university system.

In April, Lagniappe first wrote about political columnist Steve Flowers receiving $96,000 a year in salary for allegedly working in the UA System Office, which is controlled by Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John. It was strange enough that the columnist, whose work appears in newspapers across the state, would have a full-time job with the UA System and never mention it — especially in columns praising St. John or other high-ranking UA officials — but it quickly became evident that Flowers had no office or phone number. Even receptionists within the System Office had no idea he worked there.

Even as the chancellor’s office attempted to argue Flowers was being paid for work on university-owned TV and radio stations, as well as to develop an as-yet-unrevealed center for Alabama politics, interviews and public records indicated he hadn’t done any radio or TV work at the university in more than two years. Flowers resigned his position with the System Office just a few weeks after Lagniappe’s first story, but the question of how he could exist on the public payroll while not actually doing anything led to an investigation into how the St. John’s office and the UA Board of Trustees were handling other employees.

Lagniappe uncovered a number of circumstances in which outgoing or “retiring” officials were given large bonuses or continued being paid after their departure. For example, former UA Chancellor Bob Witt was given a $2.3 million bonus when he retired in 2016 as nothing more than a parting gift. He has continued being paid more than $240,000 a year as an emeritus professor since retiring. His replacement, Chancellor Ray Hayes, served less than two years in the position before retiring. He was paid $1.3 million over the next two years ostensibly to work on issues regarding student health.

Lagniappe discovered numerous circumstances in which high-ranking officials continued to be paid after leaving their positions, several of which were in direct violation of the written guidelines for “retreating” presidents and chancellors. In one other circumstance, the university brokered a harassment settlement with a former employee that continued paying her through the payroll system and included contributions to the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) after she had left UA.

Following Lagniappe’s stories on the matter, RSA admitted UA had made payments for the former employee but they had returned it. The question of whether UA negotiators had used future retirement benefits to secure a settlement with the employee remains unanswered.

The series has also focused on the perks enjoyed by members of the UA Board of Trustees, particularly as it relates to treatment on football Saturdays. Lagniappe has uncovered that the trustees not only enjoy unlimited food and drink, both home and away, but also have their own standing suites at the university-owned mansions at Pinehurst and receive commemorative jewelry when the team wins championships.

Perhaps most interesting of all, though, was the decision by the board — prompted by St. John’s office — to spend $4.3 million turning the former Bryce Superintendent’s House into what many UA employees call a trustee party house. St. John’s office has refused to provide blueprints or drawings of the house, or to explain what “special events” it will host.

The series has also focused on the massive increases in some UA System Office salaries, including that of St. John and some of his vice chancellors, as well as that of the athletic director (AD). St. John is paid more than $1 million a year, and the AD’s salary went from roughly $750,000 four years ago to $1.8 million last year.

Look for the investigation to continue in 2022.