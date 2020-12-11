Former McGill-Toolen head coach Bart Sessions is set to become the next head football coach at Alma Bryant, according to a Twitter post by Alma Bryant principal David Sprinkle.

On Friday afternoon, Sprinkle (@dsprinkmcpss) wrote:

“Proud to announce that we have recommended our new Head Football Coach here at Alma Bryant!” The post included photos of Sessions, including some with his wife, Simone Eli, a former TV sports reporter in Mobile who now works for a Birmingham TV station.

Sessions posted a 34-5 record in three seasons at McGill (2011-13). He later served as head coach at Tuscaloosa County (2-8) and Gadsden City (6-14) and for the past two seasons he has been the head coach at McAdory outside Birmingham, where he posted a 10-12 record, including a 4-7 mark this past season.

Doug Hoehn stepped down as Alma Bryant’s head coach at the end of the past season. He was 7-33 in four years at the helm of the Hurricanes’ program. Alma Bryant hasn’t had a winning season since a 7-4 mark in 2003.