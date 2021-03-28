Seven players from teams in the Lagniappe coverage area of Mobile County and Baldwin County were named first-team all-state performers in the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State boys and girls basketball teams, released on Sunday.

In boys’ play, Fairhope’s Riley Leonard (Class 7A), McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning (6A), Williamson’s Jordan Bell (4A) and Cottage Hill Christian’s Trent Thomas (3A) were first-team selections in their respective classes. On the girls’ side, Davidson’s Kelsey Thompson (7A), McGill-Toolen’s Nya Valentine (6A) and Vigor’s Janiya Labyzon (4A) earned first-team recognition.

Several other players from the area also received all-state recognition. The ASWA selects all-state teams in each of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s seven classifications and an Alabama Independent Athletic Association team for boys and girls. The group selects a first team, second team, third team and honorable mention team for each.

Here is the complete list of players from the Lagniappe coverage area who earned all-state honors this past season:

GIRLS

Class 7A: First team: Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Jr. G; second team: Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Fr., C; third team: T’Keyah Weatherly, Theodore, Jr., G.

Class 6A: First team: Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Sr. G; second team: Maddison Dowling, Gulf Shores, Jr. F.

Class 5A: Second team: Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright, Jr., C; honorable mention: Kalyx Cole, LeFlore, Sr., G.; Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s, So., G.

Class 4A: First team: Janiya Labyzon, Vigor, Jr., F; honorable mention: ShaDonya Johnson, Williamson, So., C.

Class 3A: None

Class 2A: Second team: Whitney Novak, St. Luke’s, Sr. F.; third team: Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s, Jr., G.

Class 1A: None

AISA: None

BOYS

CLASS 7A: First team: Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Sr. F.; second team: Hunter Ivy, Fairhope, Jr., F., third team: Tommie Law, Mary G. Montgomery, Sr., G.; honorable mention: Labaron Philon, Baker, Fr., G.

Class 6A: First team: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Jr., F.; second team: Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Jr. G.; third team: Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Jr., F.

Class 5A: None

Class 4A: First team: Jordan Bell, Williamson, Sr., F.; third team: Devontae Harris, Vigor, Sr., G.; honorable mention: Robert Woodyard, Williamson, Jr., F.

Class 3A: First team: Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian, So., F.; second team: Chance Spears, Mobile Christian, Sr., G.

Class 2A: None

Class 1A: None

AISA: None