The Alabama High School Athletic Association state soccer Final Four for girls and boys begins Thursday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. Seven teams from the Lagniappe coverage area have reached the Final Four, placing those teams just two wins away from winning their respective state championships.

In girls’ competition, Cottage Hill Christian takes on Trinity Presbyterian on Thursday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in a Class 1A-3A semifinal match. In 6A competition, St. Paul’s meets Northridge in a semifinal match on Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m.

In boys’ competition, Bayside Academy and St. Luke’s will battle in a 1A-3A semifinal match on Thursday, May 6, at 1 p.m., while McGill-Toolen takes on Pelham in a 6A semifinal on Friday, May 7, at 11 a.m. In Class 7A action, Daphne faces Davidson in a semifinal on Friday, May 7, at 3 p.m.

If Cottage Hill wins it will play in the 1A-3A girls title game at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7, while St. Paul’s, if it defeats Northridge, will play in the 6A state title match at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 7.

The Bayside Academy-St. Luke’s winner will play for the 1A-3A boys state crown at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 7, while the Daphne-Davidson winner will play for the 7A state title at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. If McGill-Toolen tops Pelham it will play for the 6A boys state championship Saturday, May 8, at noon.