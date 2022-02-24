Seven teams in the Lagniappe coverage area have earned spots in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Final Four state basketball tournament in Birmingham next week. The final team was added Thursday when the Vigor girls’ team defeated Jackson 47-43 in the Southwest Regional Class 4A championship game in Montgomery. Williamson had an opportunity to join the list Thursday afternoon but lost to Escambia County 53-44 in the Southwest Regional Class 4A boys’ title game.

Other area girls’ teams joining Vigor in the Final Four, to be played Feb. 28 through March 5 at Legacy Arena in the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, are Davidson (Class 7A), St. Paul’s (Class 5A) and St. Luke’s (Class 2A). Area boys’ teams headed to the Final Four include Baker (Class 7A), McGill-Toolen (Class 6A) and UMS-Wright (Class 5A).

Here is a look at the matchups involving area teams in the state semifinals of the AHSAA Final Four:

BOYS

Class 7A: Baker vs. James Clemens, Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Class 6A: McGill-Toolen vs. Huffman, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Class 5A: UMS-Wright vs. Lee-Huntsville, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Class 7A: Davidson vs. Hoover, Thursday, noon

Class 5A: St. Paul’s vs. Lee-Huntsville, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Class 4A: Vigor vs. Deshler, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Class 2A: St. Luke’s vs. Sulligent, Monday, 6 p.m.