Photo | Scott Donaldson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) announced its 2021 All-State football team on Sunday, with several players from the Lagniappe coverage area earning a spot on the team. ASWA selects eight different teams — Class 1A through Class 7A in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) play and an Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) team — picking a first team, second team and honorable mentions in each of the classifications.

In all, 60 players from the Mobile-Baldwin area were named to the all-star teams from Class 2A to Class 7A in the AHSAA. There are no AISA teams in the Lagniappe coverage area.

Here is a look at the players from the Lagniappe coverage area who were named to this year’s team:



CLASS 7A

First team: RB Kierstan Rogers, Theodore; LB Daelon Smith, Theodore. Second team: WR Ryheem Quinney, Theodore; OL Jacob Galmiche, Daphne; OL Logan Lanicek, Fairhope; DL James Quinnelly, Daphne; DB Will James, Theodore; ATH Tyler Bradley, Daphne; ATH Jamari Hawkins, Baker; ATH Jayven Williams, Baker. Honorable mention: QB Josh Flowers, Baker; PK Luke Freer, Fairhope; DL Ronnie Mageo, Fairhope; LB Russell Shaw, Davidson; DB Peyton Nero, Fairhope; ATH Justin Powe, Davidson.

CLASS 6A

First team: RB Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen; WR Jarel Williams, Saraland; OL Cooper Wilson, Spanish Fort; DL Trevon McAlpine, Saraland; DB Willie Butler, Saraland; ATH Ty Mims, Baldwin County; ATH Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores. Second team: RB Taven Curry, Robertsdale; RB Johnny Morris, Spanish Fort; DL Javon Edwards, McGill-Toolen; DL Jabrel Snowden, Spanish Fort. Honorable mention: ATH Brendon Byrd, Spanish Fort.

CLASS 5A

First team: OL Luke Stringer, UMS-Wright; OL Lucas Taylor, St. Paul’s; PK Grant Carpenter, UMS-Wright; DL Holden Aran, UMS-Wright; LB Bo Carrington, St. Paul’s; LB Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright; ATH Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright. Second team: DB Christopher Bracy, St. Paul’s; ATH Demir Smith, LeFlore. Honorable mention: OL DaMare’ Moore, Faith Academy; LB Nathan Steiner, Elberta.

CLASS 4A

First team: PK Ezra Sexton, St. Michael; DL Michael Towner, Vigor; LB Brandon Purifoy, Vigor; LB Robert Woodyard, Williamson; DB Jaden Lawson, Mobile Christian. Second team: OL Donovan Cotton, St. Michael; OL Eric Lang, Williamson; LB Abraham Daniels, Vigor; P Nathan Roubik, Mobile Christian; ATH Jakobe Shaw, Williamson. Honorable mention: RB Jacori Barnes, Vigor; WR Brennan Maye-Jordan, Vigor; ATH Anthony Mix Jr., Vigor.

CLASS 3A

First team: None. Second team: RB Jarius Houston, Chickasaw; OL Les Gaillard, Bayside Academy; LB Alex Partin, Bayside Academy; DB Damarion Hicks, Chickasaw; ATH Jay Loper, Bayside Academy. Honorable mention: OL Jaden Palms, Chickasaw; ATH Zach Kittrell, Bayside Academy.

CLASS 2A

First team: DB Chris Pearson, Orange Beach.