Alabama’s 2022 primary runoff election will be held Tuesday, June 21, with polling places being open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With only a handful of local races for Mobile and Baldwin counties to decide, the day will be headlined by the high-profile runoff election between former Richard Shelby staffer Katie Britt and North Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks as they fight for the Republican nomination for U.S. senator. Democrats will also decide on their candidate to challenge Gov. Kay Ivey during the November general election.

Republican senate runoff

Britt and Brooks’ runoff will settle the score in what has been a contentious fight to distinguish which candidate is the “true” conservative.

Britt finished as the clear frontrunner during the May 24 primary where she garnered nearly 45 percent of the vote. Brooks was second and finished with 29 percent of the vote. Despite having the largest war chest, Huntsville businessman Mike Durant finished last in the primary with 23 percent.

While Durant has declined to endorse either runoff candidate, former President Donald Trump weighed back in on the race and has backed Britt for the GOP nomination. Trump had previously endorsed Brooks’ campaign when he announced his bid for senator, but Trump revoked his support as Brooks tumbled in the polls. The decision to endorse Britt came shortly after a poll by McLaughlin & Associates was published showing her ahead of Brooks by 18 percentage points.

The winner of next week’s Republican runoff will face Democrat nominee Will Boyd in the November general election. Boyd earned an outright victory during last month’s primary with 64 percent of the vote over two other candidates. John Sophocleus of Opelika will be running as the Libertarian Party nominee.

Democrat governor runoff

Democrats on Alabama’s Gulf Coast will have just one race to participate in next Tuesday. Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier are seeking the Democratic nomination for Alabama governor. Flowers, a Birmingham educator, received 34 percent of the vote during the May 24 primary, where she led the field among a total of six candidates. Sanders-Fortier, who is a state senator from Selma, was a close second with 33 percent.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican incumbent Kay Ivey in the general election. Despite a crowded nine-person race, Ivey walked away with the Republican nomination without a runoff, earning 55 percent of the vote. Lindy Blanchard, who carried a Trump endorsement, finished a distant second in the race with 19 percent.

The Libertarian Party has nominated Jimmy Blake of Birmingham as its candidate for governor.

Democrats have no local races or other statewide offices to decide during next Tuesday’s runoff election.

Down-ballot state races

Republicans Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler will meet in a runoff to be the Republican nominee for secretary of state to replace John Merrill, who cannot seek reelection due to term limits on the office. Zeigler, who is the current state auditor, led the race during the primary election with 43 percent of the vote. Allen, who is a freshman state representative for Pike and Dale counties, was a close second with roughly 40 percent.

The winner of this month’s runoff will face Mobile Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte in the general election. Daphne resident Jason “Matt” Shelby is also running for secretary of state as a Libertarian.

North Alabama State Rep. Andrew Sorrell and Kimberly Church of God Pastor Stan Cooke will meet in a runoff for the Republican nomination for state auditor. Among a total of three candidates, Sorrell led with 39 percent and Cooke finished with 33 percent.

While no Democrats are seeking election in the race, Birmingham Libertarian candidate Leigh Lachine will be featured on the general election ballot as an independent in the race.

Two Republican incumbents on the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) have been forced to a runoff.

Current Place 1 Commissioner Jeremy Oden was forced to a runoff with Florence attorney Brent Woodall. Oden is a longtime politician who served as a state representative from 1998 to 2012 when he was elected to the PSC. Among four candidates, Oden finished with 34 percent of the vote and Woodall was a close second with 31 percent.

Incumbent Chip Beeker and candidate Robert McCollum of Dadeville are going head-to-head next Tuesday for the GOP nomination as PSC Place 2 commissioner. Beeker has served on the board since 2014 and is a former Greene County commissioner. Beeker received 43 percent of the vote last Tuesday and McCollum finished with 35 percent.

No Democrats are seeking election to the PSC. However, the Libertarian Party has nominated Ron Bishop of Irondale for the Place 1 seat and Laura Lane of Bay Minnette for the Place 2 seat.

Local Republican ballots

Mobile County GOP runoff ballots will feature two local races.

A runoff for the Republican nomination for Mobile County District Court judge Place 1 will feature former Mobile County Assistant DA Jennifer Wright and local attorney and fill-in Judge Chris Callaghan. Wright narrowly missed an outright victory on May 24 when she ended with 49 percent of the vote among three candidates. Callaghan finished narrowly in second with 26 percent over local attorney John Williams, who got 25 percent. There is no other party opposition for the seat.

Mobile optometrist Mark Shirey and resident Pete Kupfer will meet a runoff and are seeking the Republican nomination to replace House Speaker Pro Tem. Rep. Victor Gaston in House District 100. Shirey finished with 47 percent of the vote during the primary. Kupfer took 28 percent. There is no other party opposition for the seat.

In Baldwin County, Republicans will decide their nominee for Baldwin County Commission Place 2 between Matt McKenzie and Steve Carey. As there is no Democratic opposition in the race, the winner will fill the seat being vacated by Commissioner Joe Davis, who served a single term before announcing his retirement. During the primary, McKenzie finished with 40 percent of the vote among the three candidates. Carey was second with 36 percent.

Runoff results will be available on lagniappemoble.com Tuesday night as they become available.