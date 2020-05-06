Although the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the golf season at the University of Mobile (UM), several players have been honored by the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC).

Three Rams earned spots on the first-team unit. They include Noah Whittington, the lone senior on the UM roster; Noah Martino, a junior who graduated from Baker High School; and junior J. Michael Riley.

Whittington, Martino and Riley played important roles during the 2019-20 season. They led UM head coach T.J. Jackson’s squad to three top two finishes in tournaments, including two first-place finishes.

Hutson Breckenridge, along with Whittington and Riley, were named to the SSAC all-academic team. Riley went on to also be named as UM’s representative to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character team for SSAC Men’s Golf.

For the UM women’s golf team, three players were recognized in the conference awards. Breanna Englebert, a sophomore from Saraland, and Josie Headrick were both named to the 2020 SSAC all-academic team. Macy Mareno, a junior from Grand Bay, was named as the university’s representative on the Musco Lighting Champions of Character team.

Making a difference

On April 24, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group (MSEG) distributed nearly 32,000 pounds of fresh produce and dry goods to individuals and families at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile.

Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama and South Mississippi. The staff said the COVID-19 pandemic is creating an added strain on Gulf Coast families struggling with food insecurity and access to healthy foods. More than 700 families received a mixture of fresh produce and dry goods thanks to donations provided by the Mobile County Commission and Mobile City Councilors Joel Daves, Gina Gregory, Levon Manzie, Bess Rich, Fred Richardson and C.J. Small.

“In Mobile County, one in six individuals is at risk for hunger, including one in four children. That equates to over 74,000 individuals on an ordinary day impacted by the pain of hunger,” said Dan Emery, president and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “Many of the clients we serve are high-risk populations, including seniors and individuals with chronic health diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic disruptions for families of the Gulf Coast at a time when many are already living paycheck to paycheck. This may increase the level of food insecurity in communities for months to come.”

The food bank partnered with MSEG at Hank Aaron Stadium to host the distribution.

“We couldn’t be happier to have this important community event at historic Hank Aaron Stadium,” MSEG Vice President of Sales and Marketing John Hilliard said. “We’ve been working closely and quickly with Feeding the Gulf Coast and are very impressed with their organization and professionalism. Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group hopes to serve the Mobile community with partners like Feeding the Gulf Coast for many years.”

To learn more, visit feedingthegulfcoast.org or call 888-704-FOOD.

Rest in peace

The Alabama Gulf Coast has recently said farewell to two individuals who left a lasting impact on the community.

David Rainer, who writes for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, reported on the death of renowned outdoorsman Robert Lee Riverbank of Fairhope. He was one of the first people Rainer met after taking the job as Outdoors Editor at the Press-Register in 1992.

“Lee was a man of the outdoors, from the intricate machinations of Mobile Bay to the haunts of the wary white-tailed deer,” Rainer wrote. To read his entire tribute, visit content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ALDNR/bulletins/28806c1.

Former Spring Hill College (SHC) star Jules “Stormy” Mugnier also recently passed away. A baseball and basketball standout at SHC under head coach Bill Gardiner, Mugnier led the Badgers to the Gulf States Conference basketball championship in 1952 while also earning league MVP honors.

Upon graduation, Mugnier received an invitation to the New York Yankees’ baseball school in Branson, Missouri, but another professional franchise had already taken notice of his achievements. The Boston Celtics and Red Auerbach, one of the greatest talent evaluators the NBA has ever seen, selected Mugnier in the eighth round of the 1952 NBA Draft.

Mugnier, however, put his athletic career on hold to serve in the U.S. military during the Korean War. He went on to play in the National Industrial Basketball League (NIBL) with the Ada Oilers in Houston, Texas. He eventually returned to Mobile, where he became involved in recreational sports such as tennis, golf and fast-pitch softball.

He is a member of both the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 2002) and SHC Athletic Hall of Fame (Class of 1973). For the full story, visit shcbadgers.com/news/2020/4/22/general-in-memoriam-jules-stormy-mugnier-1930-2020.aspx.

Spring Hill tennis honors

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) named Louis Deck of SHC as its Men’s Tennis Player of the Week prior to the season being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The German won his No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0, and his doubles match 6-1 with partner Cedric Nitz in Spring Hill’s 7-0 victory over Huntingdon College on Saturday in Saraland. For the season, he is 11-3 in singles play and 7-6 on the doubles courts.

Spring Hill’s Chris Mines also received the weekly honor from the SIAC. He earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over his University of Montevallo opponent on the No. 5 singles court in a road non-conference match. At that point, he held a 27-18 career mark in singles play.

Spring Hill’s Jamie Martin was named the SIAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. The sophomore from Foley was 6-0 in singles play at the SIAC Round-Up, winning 72 of 77 games played on the No. 1 court. She was also 6-0 at No. 1 doubles with her partner, freshman Linn Boening.