The regular season is drawing to a close and teams are positioning for seeding in their respective regions … or looking ahead to next season as their current season will end next week, the final week of regular-season play.

One would think that with a few weeks of seeing teams perform, those charged with the task of predicting the outcome of games would be more accurate in those selections. Yes, one would think that; it’s not necessarily true, as I continue to prove each week.

But here we are again, giving it our best shot. Last week’s record was probably the best of the season thus far at 16-2. That puts the overall record for the year at 116-42. Let’s see if we can add to the success this season, though there are a lot of toss-up games on this week’s slate.

Blount at Gulf Shores: The teams are tied for fifth place in the Class 6A, Region 1 standings (2-4) and only the top four teams earn a spot in the playoffs. The winner of this game might have a chance to slide into the playoffs, depending on what Baldwin County (3-3) does the rest of the way. This is a big game for both teams, both of which have had their moments, good and bad. It’s a toss-up game. The pick: Blount.

McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort: Both teams are solid and armed with playmakers who are comfortable on a big stage. This is a big-stage game. They are tied for second in Class 6A, Region 1 behind Saraland and the winner could (should) be in line to claim a home game for the first round of the playoffs. Brayden McReynolds has been on a huge roll for McGill and there’s no reason to think that’s going to stop this week. The pick: McGill-Toolen.

Daphne at Baker: This is likely a game to determine third and fourth place in the Class 7A, Region 1 standings, which means a road trip in the first round. Fourth place likely plays at Central-Phenix City in the first round, which is a tough task. But this is as much for local pride as seeding. The pick: Baker.

Faith Academy vs. B.C. Rain (at Theodore): Finding a place for this one to be played has been an issue. Trimmier Park’s field condition is bad so it was being moved to Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but after last week’s incident at the stadium, the game has now been moved to Theodore High School on Thursday night. Regardless of where it is played, Faith Academy enters the game with the upper hand and should come away with the win. The pick: Faith Academy.

Orange Beach at St. Luke’s: This is another matchup where the winner takes the third-place spot in the standings and the loser places fourth. The teams head into the game tied for third with equal 3-2 records in Class 2A, Region 1 games. The teams tied for fifth are at 1-4 in the region, so it appears Clarke County will be the top seed and Leroy the second seed. Both teams have made good strides this season. The pick: Orange Beach.

Williamson at Mobile Christian: Second place is a very crowded spot in Class 4A, Region 1, and these two teams are included in that mix along with St. Michael and Jackson. Vigor has clinched the title and waits to see what teams will join it in the playoffs. Williamson has played with a bit more consistency this season than Mobile Christian, which can look like a top 10 team one moment and a question mark the next. Vote for consistency. The pick: Williamson.

Davidson at Mary G. Montgomery: The Warriors have two wins this season, while MGM is still looking for its first victory of the season. That alone gives the nod to Davidson. But there are other factors involved as well, most of which point in the direction of Davidson too. So this pick should not be a surprise to anyone. The pick: Davidson.

Foley at Theodore: The progress the Lions have made this season is obvious and commendable, but they will face a team that has lost only one game all year and has a running attack that can make opposing defenses look silly at times. Kierstan Rogers had a tough night against Fairhope a couple of weeks ago, but he appears to be back on track. That’s good news for the Bobcats. The pick: Theodore.

Chickasaw at Excel: Ryan Little has the Chieftains gaining some experience and depth, which will help the team in the seasons ahead. This year’s team is 4-4 overall but has a record of 1-4 in Class 3A, Region 1. Excel is 2-3 in region play. This is the type of matchup Chickasaw needs to win. It is the Chieftains’ final region game of the year, as they will play Francis Marion in a non-region game next week. The pick: Chickasaw.

Other games: Saraland over Citronelle, Clarke County over Satsuma, Fairhope over Alma Bryant, Hillcrest-Evergreen over Cottage Hill Christian, Baldwin County over Robertsdale, St. Paul’s over LeFlore, UMS-Wright over Elberta, Vigor over St. Michael.