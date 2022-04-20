Celebration Eggs

By Donna Battle Pierce

Before we were old enough for elementary school, my siblings and I learned that for many people, stuffed- or filled-egg season lasts more than 300 days between Easter and Lent.

We were also instructed to let everyone join in the prep by guiding young ones to top the stuffed eggs with paprika. And as my sister is still fond of repeating, in Mom’s voice, “These eggs don’t have to be a centerpiece; they could be served as a snack.” Of course, since our mother loved the “deviled eggs” as she learned to describe them from Granny, her mother, we learned to dramatically showcase platters of deviled eggs on her birthday and Mother’s Day tables.

What’s the best way to transport the family-favorite appetizer when it’s your turn to provide Celebration Eggs for a family event? My sibs and I don’t recall who shared this solution. But growing up we learned what could now be described as a crucial hack. “Eggs with Legs” describes the practice of packing cooked egg whites and prepared yolk custard separately, then spooning in the filling when you’ve reached your final destination.

Gran and Pops, Dad’s parents, passed away decades ago, but recently, while unpacking Gran’s passed-down sterling silver platter from a long-sealed storage box, I found a digital copy of the newspaper article that helped me remember why a cloud of sadness seemed to have been associated with her wedding to a World War I veteran who taught in Jackson Mississippi’s Tougaloo College and the year that followed. Thinking of the platter also clarified why Gran not only insisted on stuffed or filled eggs on all celebration menus, she encouraged us to follow in her stuffing.

When Mobile columnist and businessman James T. Peterson described my grandparents’ 1917 wedding in the society section of the Chicago Defender’s national edition, he reported that “the illness of the bride’s mother” contributed to the decision for the couple to plan very subdued nuptials. When I researched the timeline through digital sources, I discovered Mobile’s growing “influenza pandemic” combined with the nation’s World War I concerns. Family records revealed Gran’s elegant mother, Athelstein Peters Battle, had passed away just months after the wedding.

Recalling that food traditions, memories and recipes top the list of ingredients keeping generations stirred together with humor, my grandmother, newly married, needed a solution.

That may have been when the bride, remembered by one friend as a “problem solver” who had recommended “softening sadness with small bites of something delicious stirred with humor” and the same recent Spelman graduate described by the Chicago Defender as “accomplished in every respect and very popular,” turned to selected stuffed eggs as a reminder for celebration, comfort, delicious flavor and humor.

Later, when grandchildren asked about her wedding, she described sharing sacred vows with Pops. Then, Gran quickly turned the page to discuss the wedding menu, smiling when she described memories of her mother’s smile over the large sterling silver platter decorated with dozens of stuffed eggs.

I remember Gran speaking slowly during one of our last conversations when I had called to share a trendy stuffed egg recipe.

“Feel free to experiment with ingredients, toppings. Feel free to even refer to them as deviled eggs,” she said. “I’m depending on simple and honest when it comes to this dish, which means much more than a recipe. Now is not the time for me to change.”

Gran’s Celebration Eggs

1 dozen eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise, or more to reach desired consistency

2 tablespoons Creole or Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons room temperature butter

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Paprika and fresh herb sprigs, for garnish

Place the eggs in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Heat, uncovered, until water reaches a vigorous boil. Cover; lower heat to a simmer. Cook 15 minutes. Turn off heat; drain; add cool water to cover eggs. Set aside about 15 minutes.

Drain; shake covered pot enthusiastically to loosen and remove egg peel. Lingering peel should pull off easily.

Use a knife to halve eggs lengthwise. Remove yolks. Fill a ricer halfway with yolks and press to strain into a bowl, or place yolks in the bowl and use a fork to mash into a smooth paste. When all of the yolks are riced or pressed, stir in the mayonnaise, mustard, butter, horseradish, salt and pepper, stirring until smooth. Stir in the lemon juice. Add additional mayonnaise in small dollops if needed to reach desired consistency.

Spoon yolk filling into egg white halves. Sprinkle with paprika and garnish with herb sprigs as desired. Makes 24 pieces.

About the author:

Former test kitchen director and assistant food editor for the Chicago Tribune, Donna Battle Pierce says she feels her Mobile, Alabama, ancestors smile when she researches and writes about her culture’s under-reported, under-respected and often hidden culinary contributions and recipes. (Her paternal and maternal ancestors come from Mobile’s Williams, Peters, Battle and Davis families.) Pierce’s stories, essays and columns have appeared in BET, NPR, Ebony, Upscale Magazine, the Chicago Defender and Eating Well, among other publications. She researched Black culinary history with a Visiting Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University in 2015.