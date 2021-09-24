Jahkobe Shaw was the busiest person at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night, and that counts the concession workers. The Williamson running back, listed on the roster at 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, played much bigger than that in the Lions’ 39-22 victory over Charles Henderson.

Shaw carried the ball 30 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, including a 63-yard run around right end for a score that gave Williamson a 39-14 lead with 10:15 left to play and capped a one-play drive.

Williamson head coach Melvin Pete Jr., said he was aware Shaw was having a good game — the senior has been on a bit of a tear of late — but we appeared shocked to discover just how good a game Shaw had and how many times he had carried the ball against Charles Henderson.

“I can’t say that (best performance of the season) because he had a great game last week and it’s almost like he’s building up a great resume right now,” Pete said. “I don’t know how many yards he had tonight but the other night he had 179 yards and prior to this one he had 144.”

Told the totals, Pete said, “I’m so sorry then. Stop it. I’ve never given guy 30 carries. But if a man is hot you’ve got to keep giving it to him. I’d also like to say something about our offensive line and our offensive line coaches. You have to mention those guys because they helped make it happen.”

Shaw carried the ball eight consecutive times on the Lions’ initial possession of the game, picking up 39 yards. But the Lions didn’t score. It would be one of the few mistakes the Lions made all night. Williamson scored the first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run by quarterback Daniel Miller. The point-after kick made it 7-0. But with 4:38 left in the half, Trojans’ quarterback Parker Adams connected with receiver Jywon Boyd on a 75-yard touchdown pass, then the Trojans tacked on a two-point conversion to take ab 8-7 lead.

Williamson quickly responded, Miller scoring his second touchdown on a quarterback draw for one yard. The two-point try failed but the Lions would hold a 13-8 lead at the half. The third quarter were belong totally to Williamson. Another 1-yard quarterback draw by Miller on a 53-yard drive made it 19-8, then after an 18-yard punt by Charles Henderson, Shaw got his first touchdown on a 10-yard run. A tw0-point conversion made it 27-8.

Moments later, Orin Wilson Jr. deflected a pass that was intercepted by Keyant’e Pettaway and set up the Lions at the Trojans’ 4. Two plays later Shaw had his second score from one yard out and the Lions were on top 33-8 with 2:34 left in the third period. Charles Henderson didn’t go away. Blake Lowery picked off a Miller pass at the 1 and returned it 80 yards. A few players later Adams and Boyd hooked up again on a 7-yard scoring pass.

But Shaw wasn’t finished. After the kickoff, he took a handoff from Miller, slipped around right end and just kept running for 63 yards and his third TD. It was 39-14. Late in the game, Adams and Boyd produced one more score, this one on a 22-yard throw and they connected on a two-point conversion for the final points.

Williamson, now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Class 4A, Region 1, will play at Jackson in a region game next week. Charles Henderson fell to 0-5 on the year. They are 0-2 in Class 5A, Region 2 and will take on top-ranked Pike Road at home next week.