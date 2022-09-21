The Spring Hill College (SHC) men’s basketball team released its 2022-23 schedule last week. The Badgers have two road exhibition games slated to start the season, the first against Tulane in New Orleans on Nov. 2, the second against Samford in Birmingham on Nov. 10. The Badgers will tip off the regular season by hosting local rival the University of Mobile on Nov. 12. Pensacola Christian (Nov. 15) and Flagler (Nov. 19) will also pay visits to the Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center. AUM will host the Badgers in their first road game on Nov. 22 in Montgomery.

SHC will start Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play with a home game against Albany State on Nov. 26. The Badgers will host Fort Valley State (Nov. 28) in a conference game to close out the month. They will play two games in Atlanta against Clark Atlanta (Dec. 1) and Morehouse (Dec. 3) to kick off December. The team will return home to host two more conference matches against Edwin Waters (Dec. 15) and Savannah State (Dec. 17). Spring Hill’s final non-conference match will come on Dec. 19 when the Badgers go down Old Shell Road to take on South Alabama in an exhibition game.

SHC will start 2023 off in South Carolina taking on Benedict (Jan. 2) and Allen (Jan. 4) and will continue its road trip through Ohio to face Central State (Jan. 7) and Kentucky to play Kentucky State (Jan. 9). The Badgers return home to host Lane (Jan. 14) and LeMoyne-Owen (Jan. 16). In-state rival Tuskegee will host the Badgers on Jan. 21.

Spring Hill will play back-to-back games against Miles in Mobile on Jan. 23 and in Fairfield on Jan. 30. The final stretch of the season will include two road games in February at LeMoyne-Owen (Feb. 4) and Lane (Feb. 6). The Badgers will wrap up the regular season with three home games against Tuskegee (Feb. 11), Kentucky State (Feb. 18) and Central State (Feb. 20). The SIAC Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25 through March 4 with locations to be announced.

‘Hair Jordan’ to Jags

South Alabama’s men’s basketball team received a commitment recently from Ethan Kizer of Metamora High School near Peoria, Ill. Kizer, known as “Hair Jordan” because of his long blonde hair, is a 6-foot-6 guard-forward. He announced his commitment on his Twitter page (@EthanKizer21) and he will be eligible to sign with the Jaguars in the November early signing period. Kizer averaged 12 points and 5.1 rebounds a game in helping Metamora to the state’s Class 3A state title game last year. He also received other college scholarship offers, including Toledo and Illinois State.

Kizer is one of three verbal commitments South Alabama has received thus far. Joining Kizer as commitments are point guard Marcus “Smurf” Millender of Clear Brook High School in Texas and guard John Broom of Class 4A state champion Jacksonville High School near Anniston. Millender is 5-9 and averaged 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season. The 6-6 Broom provided Jacksonville with 19 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game while also totaling 48 steals and 38 blocked shots.

Start time set for Cajuns

South Alabama’s football team returns to the road next week after this Saturday’s home game against Louisiana Tech. On Oct. 1 the Jaguars will play their first Sun Belt Conference game of the year at Louisiana. Kickoff time for the game, which serves as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ homecoming game, will be at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN+. This Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech at Hancock Whitney Stadium will begin at 6 p.m. and will also be televised on ESPN+.

That leaves only one of the Jags’ regular-season games without a set kickoff time, that being their trip to Southern Miss on Nov. 19. Other games and times include vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 15, 4 p.m.), vs. Troy (Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.), at Arkansas State (Oct. 29, 6 p.m.), at Georgia Southern (Nov. 5, 3 p.m.), vs. Texas State (Nov. 12, 4 p.m.) and vs. Old Dominion (Nov. 26, 11 a.m.).

The Oct. 20 game against Troy is a Thursday night game that will be televised nationally by ESPNU. The annual rivalry game is billed as the “Battle for the Belt.” South Alabama has an open date on Saturday, Oct. 8, and again on Saturday, Oct. 22 (following the Thursday game with Troy).