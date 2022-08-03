Five Spring Hill College standouts will be inducted into the Spring Hill College Athletics Hall of Fame, while three championship teams will be recognized, the college announced last week. The 2022 Hall of Fame induction class, which will be recognized in a ceremony on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20, includes basketball players Ronald Gomez, Sandretta Miller and Donmeka Martin. Legendary SHC baseball coach Frank Sims will also be inducted alongside pitcher Joe Stutz. Three teams will also be recognized — the 1981-82 women’s basketball team, the 1991-92 men’s basketball team and the 1992 baseball team.

Gomez was known as a fierce competitor who played with a tough hard-nosed attitude. He was a key member of the SHC basketball teams in the early 1990s. A three-time All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) selection (1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94) and All-American honorable mention in 1991-92 and 1993-94, Gomez helped the Badgers to three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament appearances, including the 1992 NAIA Sweet Sixteen. Gomez scored a career total of 1,355 points with 603 total career rebounds.

Miller played for the women’s basketball team and SHC Hall of Fame coach Jeanne Milling from 1979-83. She scored 1,247 career points. In her freshman year, she scored a team-high 402 points and holds the individual game record for most field goals with 19 against the University of New Orleans on Dec. 1, 1979. A member of the 1981-82 Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) All-Regional team, Miller was a key member of two of the best teams in SHC history, the 1981-82 team that went 23-7 and won the AIAW Regional Tournament, and the 1982-83 team that went 21-11.

Martin is the women’s all-time leader in points with 2,128 and rebounds with 1,200 at the time of her induction. She holds the single-season records for points (594), field goals (233), free throw attempts (234) and blocks (67), and also holds the individual career records for points (2,128), points per game (17.2), field goals (816), field goal attempts (1,654), free throws (486), free throw attempts (759) and rebounds and blocks (227). A third-team All-American in 1998 and honorable mention in 1997, Martin earned multiple accolades during her time at Spring Hill. She was named NAIA National Player of the Week in 1998 and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1996-97. Martin was an all-conference selection for four consecutive years from 1994-98.

Sims retired earlier this year after 37 years at the helm of the Badger baseball team. Sims holds the record for most career victories at Spring Hill with a total of 1,010 wins. During his tenure at SHC, he had 27 20-win seasons, seven 30-win seasons, two 40-win seasons and six conference championships. Spring Hill appeared in the NAIA Regional Tournament four times and Sims was conference Coach of the Year on five occasions, the latest being the 2014 Independent Collegiate Athletic Association (ICAA) honor in NCAA Division II. Sims was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017. The Badgers won the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournament championship where Sims was named the “Coach of the Tournament” and SHC secured the team’s second trip to an NCAA Division II South Region tournament.

Stutz was one of the best pitchers in SHC baseball history. He is still in the top five of many categories for career records including wins (26), saves (seven), innings pitched (322.1) and single-game strikeouts (13). He was named co-captain of the baseball team in 1992. An All-GCAC selection in 1992, Stutz anchored the SHC pitching staff that year and helped win a school-record 40 games and the NAIA District 30 Championship advancing to the NAIA Tournament.

Houston bolts for Blount

Running back Jarius Houston, who led Chickasaw in rushing last year with 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns, announced last week that he was leaving the school and enrolling at Blount for his final season of high school eligibility. Houston, a 5-foot-9, 170-pounder, also had 13 pass receptions for 133 yards and another score a year ago. He has received scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, the Naval Academy and several NCAA Division II and Division II schools. He was also expected to handle kick returns and play some defensive back for the Chieftains. He left Chickasaw after the team had completed three days of fall practice sessions. The Chieftains open the season Aug. 19 at home against LeFlore. Blount will face Vigor in its season-opening game.