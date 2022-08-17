Photo | Courtesy of Korn Ferry Tour

Robby Shelton is headed back to the PGA Tour, but as he prepares for the move for the 2022-23 season that begins after the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he’s finishing strong on the Korn Ferry Tour.

On Sunday, the Wilmer native fashioned a 6-under-par 71 in the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb., which gave him a one-shot victory in the event.

“It feels awesome to finally put a Sunday round together,” Shelton told PGATour.com following the victory. “It means so much. I’ve slept with the lead a couple times and almost let it slip. Coming from behind is kind of where I like to be. Just an incredible start, and hung on, putted well all week. Just a solid, solid week of golf.”

Shelton finished the tournament with a 17-under score of 267 for the four-day, 72-hole event. He opened the tournament with a round of 5-under 66, followed with a 1-under 70, then carded another 5-under 66 in Saturday’s third round that left him two shots off the lead.

He came out charging on Sunday, scoring an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole, then stringing three consecutive birdies at holes six through eight. He finished the front nine with a 5-under 31. A bogey at No. 10 was his only backward step of the day. He erased the bogey with a birdie at 12 and on 15 he added another birdie putt that put him in the lead by himself. Shelton made pars at 16, 17 and 18 and did not surrender the lead he claimed with the birdie at 15.

Putting has been Shelton’s forte this season. He currently ranks No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour in putting average (1.674 putts per hole), and he is also No. 1 on the tour in birdie or better conversion percentage (38.75).

Interestingly, Shelton hit only 42 greens in regulation during the Pinnacle Bank Championship, which ranked almost last in the field of the 65 players who made the cut. But his putter was there to make up for the deficiency as he needed just 99 putts for the four rounds, including needing only 22 putts in Sunday’s final round. He is only the second Korn Ferry Tour player this season to need less than 100 putts over a 72-hole event.

“It saved me,” Shelton said of his putter following Sunday’s win. “The greens were perfect, and I had a lot of long putts made, and I made every putt that I needed to.”

The victory was the second of the year for Shelton, who also won the BMW Charity Pro-Am, June 9-12, in Greer, S.C. Two weeks ago, Shelton tied for second at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo.

Sunday’s victory moved him to No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour’s “The 25” points standings — the top 25 on the list earning their PGA Tour cards for the next season. He jumped up eight spots on that list with his victory, earning 600 points with the win to give him 1,603 for the season. He rests behind No. 1 Carl Yuan, who has 1,819 points.

Shelton currently ranks No. 19 in total driving on the Korn Ferry Tour, with rankings of No. 46 in ball striking, No. 8 in one-putt percentage, No. 3 in average putts per round, No. 18 in scoring average (69.24) and No. 6 in birdies average per round (4.59).

Even before winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship, Shelton had earned enough points to guarantee him a “The 25” finish and his PGA Tour card for next season. Now he is in a strong position to chase the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, a three-tournament playoff system that begins this week with the Albertson’s Boise Open in Boise, Idaho. It will be followed by the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Sept. 1-4, in Newburgh, Ind.

If Shelton wins the Korn Ferry Tour Championship he also earns fully exempt status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season, along with entry into the 2023 Players Championship and 2023 U.S. Open. The PGA Tour opens its 2022-23 season with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., Sept. 15-18.

This will be Shelton’s second PGA Tour experience, having played on the PGA Tour for the 2020 season, earning his card through the Korn Ferry Tour and its “The 25” program.

“I think then I was just young and playing some good golf, but now I can put it together four days in a row for a string of tournaments, which is huge for me,” Shelton said. “I’ve been a little inconsistent the past few years, and just to be able to do this day in and day out, it means a lot.”

Shelton now has five professional victories to his credit. He won the GolfBC Championship in 2017 on the PGA Canada Tour and in 2019, he won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, claiming wins in the Knoxville Open and the Nashville Open. In Nashville, Shelton defeated Scottie Scheffler, now the No. 1-ranked player in the World Golf Rankings, in a playoff.

Sunday’s victory earned Shelton a check for $153,000, which pushed his earnings to $406,077 for the season.

Shelton first burst on the golf scene in Mobile as an all-state player at St. Paul’s. He ascended to the No. 1 national ranking in junior boys’ play as well as the top ranking in the Polo Junior Golf Rankings. During that time he won the Junior PGA Championship tournament crown and the Junior Players Championship tournament.

He signed with the University of Alabama and had an immediate impact, earning SEC Freshman and Player of the Year honors as well as National Freshman of the Year honors. He was a three-time Ping All-America selection, skipping his final year of eligibility at Alabama to enter professional golf.