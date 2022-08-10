Wilmer’s Robby Shelton, the former St. Paul’s and University of Alabama standout, is headed back to the PGA Tour. Playing on the PGA Tour’s Korn Ferry Tour this season, Shelton is currently ranked No. 10 in the tour’s “The 25” rankings; the top 25 golfers based on a performance points system earned during the season will receive a PGA Tour card next season, which begins after the FedEx Cup Playoffs are completed. Shelton, with 1,003 points, ranks 10th in the standings and has already surpassed the threshold of points needed to assure himself graduation to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season.

Shelton won the BMW Charity Pro-Am on June 12 and recently finished tied for second in the Price Cutter Charity Championship tournament. He also has five other Top 25 finishes on the season, aiding his points total. The former Alabama All-America and SEC Player of the Year will celebrate his 27th birthday later this month, on Aug. 25.

Shelton currently boasts a 69.39 scoring average on the Korn Ferry Tour, which ranks 24th on the season. He is also ranked No. 8 on the tour in all-around play, No. 22 in total driving and No. 39 in ball striking. He carries a driving distance average of 306.7 yards.

In a previous stint on the Korn Ferry Tour, Shelton picked up a pair of wins in 2019 — at the Nashville Open and the Knoxville Open. In 2017, playing on PGA Tour Canada, Shelton won the GolfBC Championship.

In 2020 he played on the PGA Tour and qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, eventually finishing 66th in the rankings. He did not finish in the Top 25 on the PGA Tour in 2021, leading to his return to the Korn Ferry Tour this season.

He is scheduled to play in this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb. Also in the field is Mobile’s Zack Sucher.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is scheduled for Sept. 1-4 at the Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Johnson, Spybey lead tour

Michael Johnson holds the No. 1 spot in the Regular Division in Player of the Year points on the Lite Scratch Tour, while Danny Spybey is the No. 1-ranked player in the tour’s Senior Division.

Johnson and Spybey have taken their respective leads on the tour, which next meets Aug. 27-28 at Kiva Dunes Golf Club in Gulf Shores. It will be followed by the season-ending Tour Championship, to be played Sept. 1-2 at Lakewood Golf Club’s Dogwood Course in Point Clear.

In the Regular Division, Johnson is followed, in order, by Forrest Crabtree, Conner Elder, Ryan Davis, Matt Ritchie, Haymes Snedeker, Andy Stacy, Grady Lodes, Rod Kinsey Jr. and Lee Engerson in the Top 10. The next five are No. 11 Van Thigpen, followed, in order, by Russ Etherton, Logan Rawson, Ryan Wilson and Vince Cave.

In the Senior Division, the players chasing Spybey include No. 2 Richard Jeffers, followed, in order, by Davis Sellers, Andy Williams, Wayne Gardner, Fred Clark, Emile Vaughn, Scott McDade, Kurt Wielkens and Jerry Speegle in the Top 10. The next five, in order, are George Walker, David Pitre, Claud Cooper, James Prim and Stan Self.