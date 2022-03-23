Lagniappe’s Rob Holbert and Callaghan’s John Thompson hang with the OGD Leprechaun.

Photo | Boozie Spy

Hello, all my little gossip lovin’ lads and lasses. You survived St. Patrick’s Day and though many of you did not find the Crichton Leprechaun or a pot of gold (unless it was a port-a-potty), you did survive your hangover, so you have that going for you.

Now if we can emerge from this cloud of pollen and our busted brackets, all will be right with the world again. Patience, my friends.

But we have our own little pot o’ golden gossip to sift through first anyway. So let’s get to it!

Shamrocks and shenanigans

The sunny weather and blue skies — not to mention two years of pent-up St. Paddy’s Day energy — made for a massive turnout this past Saturday at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the tony Oakleigh Garden District.

Boozie’s spies reported far too many kilts to count. Fortunately, it wasn’t particularly windy so there were no reports of finding out if any of the kilt-wearing gents were going “old country” on us.

The Crichton Leprechaun was also well represented. Mobile’s most famous amateur sketch was pretty much everywhere — on shirts, hats, beads, etc. Someone has missed out on a fortune in copyright payments for sure. I’m looking at you, Brian Johnson.

Just for good measure, there was also someone walking around in a leprechaun suit, in case any of the revelers needed a selfie.

Organizers told one of my spies this was the biggest St. Patrick’s Day gathering ever at Callaghan’s, and judging from photos it sure looked like it. Taking the annual snapshot of the assembled crowd took a solid 15 minutes and involved trying to get all of those people to move away from the photographer standing on a ladder. Pro tip: It’s easier to move the ladder back than 1,000 people!

The crowd was mostly fun-loving, although my spy said one “pretty rednecky woman” was raising hell during the group photo about being hit in the head with a chair. Hey lady, it’s not a party until chairs start flying. Most everyone else was busy laughing and listening to the Red Clay Strays.

It’s good to have St. Patrick’s back at Callaghan’s. It just makes the world feel a little more right.

Well kids, that’s all I have this week, just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ Leprechaun lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!