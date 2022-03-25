A recent post made by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office “Team Sheriff” Facebook page is drawing ire from gun rights advocates and supporters.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s Facebook page posted images of three individuals arrested following the shootout that broke out at a vigil Sunday night. The event was held to honor the lives of the two young men killed in last Friday’s drive-by shooting on Cottage Hill and Azalea Road that left a 16- and 19-year-old dead.

The sheriff’s post sought to tout the benefits of the state’s current concealed carry requirements and brought criticism to the legislators who voted in favor of changing them. Earlier this month, Alabama became the 22nd state to institute permitless carry, or constitutional carry laws. Advocates have attempted to pass the law for the past 10 years. The new law will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The individuals were arrested and charged for carrying concealed without a permit. Two of the six guns seized were reported stolen. According to MPD, the individuals who were arrested were not involved in the shootout.

“As most of you know, I fought hard to prevent PERMIT LESS CARRY from passing in Montgomery. Our legislatures ignored the voices of Law Enforcement and passed the bill anyway,” said Sheriff Sam Cochran. “Had permit less carry already been active last weekend, then there would be NO arrest, NO seizure of guns and NO way of knowing whether or not those guns were stolen or used in other crimes.”

Under current Alabama law it is illegal to carry a concealed handgun on one’s person or a handgun in one’s vehicle without acquiring a permit from a sheriff. The law does not apply to rifles or shotguns.

One prominent individual to comment on the post was Spike Cohen, a Libertarian Party activist and former vice president nominee for Jo Jorgenson.

Cohen wrote satirically, “We can’t violate people’s 2nd and 4th amendment rights anymore, and that makes us so angry, so here’s an anecdote about why you shouldn’t have any rights.”

Cohen noted some of the additional charges against the individuals were arrestable offenses anyway.

“Now you’ll just have to actually prove a crime was committed, instead of criminalizing people for exercising their constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” Cohen said. “We’re just getting started. Wait til you can’t throw people in cages for possessing plants anymore.”