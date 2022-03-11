Mobile and Baldwin county sheriffs say they’ll continue to make arrests and charge individuals who violate Alabama’s concealed carry permit laws until new state laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed constitutional carry into law on Thursday, concluding a decade’s long initiative by gun rights advocates to remove the requirement to obtain a concealed carry permit through a local sheriff to carry in certain manners.

Under current Alabama law, it was illegal to carry a handgun concealed on one’s person or possess a loaded handgun within reach in one’s vehicle. Alabama is an open-carry state, and carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in one’s vehicle is not restricted under the concealed carry statutes.

Permitless carry takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, however, and removes the requirement to obtain a permit to carry concealed.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran spoke with Lagniappe Friday and said his deputies will continue to make arrests for no permits until then. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said his deputies would do the same. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine did not immediately respond.

Cochran said his staff will be advised to enforce new laws once they go into effect. According to the Mobile Metro Jail booking sheets, more than 160 individuals have been charged and arrested for permit violations so far this year.

Carrying concealed without a permit is a Class A misdemeanor and carries fines of between $50 and $500. According to Mobile Municipal Court records obtained by Lagniappe, in 2021 there were 335 no-permit violations with $83,278.70 in fines assessed and $39,356.20 actually collected.

Cochran said his office will continue to process concealed carry permits as it has done in the past. Those needing permits for out-of-state travel will still be able to obtain and purchase concealed carry permits through a local sheriff’s office or through the state.

Gun owners will still need permits to conceal carry in other states that share reciprocity with Alabama. Mississippi and Tennessee already have permitless carry laws. Georgia’ Legislature is currently considering making the move, too.

Bill sponsor Citronelle State Rep. Shane Stringer did not respond to a request for more information, and it remains unclear what will happen with outstanding fines or charges once the new law takes effect.

Cochran believes the Alabama Sheriff Association worked well with lobbyists in education and municipal government to chip off some of the more obscure portions of the bill as originally proposed, which included questionable language about carrying on school campuses and private property. Cochran was a staunch opponent of Stringer’s legislation.

Three positive changes were added to Stringer’s bill through the legislative process, according to Cochran. He said this includes instituting a duty to declare if you have a weapon if asked by law enforcement, restrictions on touching a firearm during a traffic stop and giving officers statutory authority to temporarily apprehend a firearm if they reasonably believe an individual is dangerous.

Cochran said ultimately lawmakers ignored the sheriff’s appeals to statistics of other permitless carry states which they argued show increases in gun violence and between 30- to 40- percent decreases in permit purchases. Supporters of constitutional carry have commonly argued repealing permit laws does not affect crime and increase permit sales.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office generated $1.2 million in discretionary revenue off of concealed carry permits in 2020, with 63,550 renewals, which cost $20 each.

Many lawmakers pointed to the state’s forbidden persons database being made into law last year for their newfound support of permitless carry, according to Cochran. He says he has substantial doubts the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will have the database developed adequately and by their Oct. 1, 2022, deadline. ALEA officials have been quiet about the database, Cochran said, and he’s heard testimony getting all needed data for the project is problematic.

“Time will tell if lawmakers made the wrong decision,” Cochran said.