SUBMITTED — Fairhope native Sherry Sullivan has announced her candidacy for mayor of Fairhope in the upcoming municipal elections set for Aug. 25.

As someone who understands the importance of having the right leadership in place to accomplish great things in a community, Sullivan, 51, said she has the experience, relationships and leadership abilities to move Fairhope forward.

Sullivan worked for the city of Fairhope for almost 17 years. As community affairs director, she had oversight of the recreation department, the James P. Nix Center, communications, the Museum of History, as well as city events. Prior to working for the city of Fairhope, Sullivan worked at Thomas Hospital in the marketing and public relations department. She currently works for Riviera Utilities in governmental affairs and economic development, a position from which she is resigning to run for mayor.

“Fairhope is not alone when it comes to the challenges of growth and infrastructure. Finding solutions requires not only funding, but also collaboration, relationship building and an understanding of how government works. I have the experience and knowledge to accomplish that,” Sullivan said. “We must protect our natural resources now, and part of doing that is tackling the infrastructure challenges we face. We must be able to complete projects in a cooperative, timely and cost-effective manner to continue our tradition of keeping Fairhope one of the top small towns in America.”

Sullivan emphasized the importance of focusing on the city’s workforce.

Over the past several years, Fairhope has lost numerous employees to retirement, termination or simply leaving for better pay or working conditions. Our workforce is the backbone of our community. Fairhope employees have built this community and continue to serve us with their expertise and dedication. Fairhope must ensure a stable workforce with commensurate pay, benefits and working conditions,” Sullivan said.

“Fairhope needs a leader with experience, one who already understands government and how a city operates, as well as someone who already has the relationships needed to create a consensus to get things done,” she continued. “We need to elect a mayor who has knowledge of the past, and who will embrace the future, so Fairhope will not only be the best place to live today but will continue to be for the generations that come after us.”

Sullivan has been an avid community supporter and volunteer in Fairhope throughout her life, most recently serving as chair of the 68th annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival. She also served on Fairhope’s recreation board, was president of the Fairhope High School Booster Club and a past president of the Fairhope Girls Softball League. She served on the Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation (FEEF) Board of Directors, the Thomas Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament Committee, the Baldwin Pops Board of Directors, and is currently president of the Fairhope Kiwanis Club.

Additionally, Sullivan currently serves on the American Heart Association’s Executive Leadership Team for Heart Walk, the Citizen’s Advisory Committee for the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, and Foley Main Street’s Board of Directors. She is also a member of Fairhope Christian Church.

“Fairhope deserves strong, experienced and fair leadership,” Sullivan said. “I have spent my life dedicated to and working for Fairhope. I look forward to the opportunity to serve as mayor.”