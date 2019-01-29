SUBMITTED — In 2018, the City of Foley was selected to become a designated Main Street Community. Main Street, a national organization, focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to commercial districts across the state. Economic development is at the heart of the organization’s efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhoods. Foley joins 22 other communities across Alabama as Main Street designated cities.

Foley’s Main Street board members, volunteers and chamber and city officials have been working hand in hand to guide future growth and development in the downtown district and build on the wonderful business community that already exists.

This month Sherry Sullivan took the position as Foley’s first Main Street executive director. In her role, she will work with the community to implement Main Street’s four-step approach for downtown promotion, economic vitality, community connectivity and organization, and create an overall plan for downtown.

“I am excited to begin my new role as Foley’s Main Street Director. Foley is a great place and I can’t wait to begin meeting with all the stakeholders and learning the community. I look forward to highlighting the historic downtown and creating a place where people are excited to visit and shop,“ Sullivan said.

Sullivan, a native of Baldwin County, attended Troy State University and spent most of her career working for municipal government. She has extensive experience in project management, working with community organizations and marketing.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Sherry’s caliber at the helm of this dynamic initiative. She has developed extensive relationships throughout our community. With over 30 years of industry expertise, her outstanding public relations skills and economic development expertise make her the ideal person this position.” said Main Street Board Member Lindsay Schumacher

The Main Street office will be located in the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce offices at 112 West Laurel Street in downtown Foley. You may reach the office by calling 251.401.4801 or by email at foleymainstreet@gmail.com.

Main Street Alabama is affiliated with the National Main Street Center and utilizes the proven Main Street Four Point Approach to help communities organize themselves for success, improve the design of their neighborhoods, promote their districts, and enhance their economic base. Since 2014, Main Street Alabama designated communities have tracked their success and reported over $283 million in private investments, almost $79 million in public investment, a net gain of 488 new businesses, a net gain of 1,958 new jobs and more than 61,000 volunteer hours. To learn more about Main Street Alabama, visit www.mainstreetalabama.org.