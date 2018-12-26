Editor:

I was pleased and saddened to read Gabriel Tynes’ profile summarizing the history and apparent closing of the Mobile Beacon (Lagniappe, Dec. 12, 2018). During my first residency in Mobile I read the Beacon frequently, as it provided, along with The Harbinger, a welcome contrast to the then and now regressive thinking that was so ingrained.

I don’t know the answer to the “newspaper problem” other than to hope social evolution eventually serves justice. I do know well-sourced, well-vetted journalism is more important than ever for ensuring that justice.

Thank you for shining a light on an important, historic community publication.

John McCook,

Mobile