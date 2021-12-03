Indiana-based retailer Shoe Carnival has announced today its $67 million acquisition of locally-owned Shoe Station.

“We are excited to welcome Shoe Station to the Shoe Carnival team,” Shoe Carnival’s President and CEO Mark Worden said in a statement. “Coming on the heels of our best quarter of our best year in our 43-year history, this deal accelerates our journey toward becoming a multi-billion dollar retailer in the years ahead.”

With this acquisition, Shoe Carnival will own and operate Shoe Station’s locations across the Southeast.

The addition of a new brand and new retail locations to the Shoe Carnival portfolio creates a complementary retail platform to serve a broader customer base across both urban and suburban demographics. Shoe Station has a strong track record of capitalizing on emerging footwear fashion trends and introducing new brands to its customers.

Shoe Station’s current President and CEO Brent Barkin, will become the Company’s Senior Vice President, New Business Development & Integration, reporting to Worden. Barkin is the son of Shoe Station’s founder Terry S. Barkin.

Barkin, has been with Shoe Station for over twenty years. Barkin will continue to lead Shoe Station while focusing on new business growth opportunities for the combined company.

“Shoe Carnival brings infrastructure and financial backing to significantly accelerate our Shoe Station brand growth,” Barkin said. “Taken together, the two brands create a winning customer value proposition. We are delighted to become part of Shoe Carnival, and I cannot wait to partner with Mark and his talented team to unlock more exciting opportunities to come.”

After the close of this acquisition, the company will have more than $100 million in cash on hand, consistent with cash reserves from the same period in fiscal 2020. With the addition of Shoe Station to the Shoe Carnival portfolio, the Company expects to surpass 400 stores by the end of 2022, on a path to double-digit new store growth in the years ahead.

“Brent and his team share our values and vision for the future of family footwear retail,” Worden said. “Together, we are ready to create a multi-billion dollar company, defined and driven by traits that made us industry leaders today. We look forward to building on our joint success as we continue our growth trajectory and driving significant long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”