Shots were fired Friday night during the Williamson-Vigor football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium resulting in multiple injuries, according to a statement by the Mobile Police Department.

The game was halted with 5:49 left to play when shots rang out. Later, the stadium was cleared and the game was suspended.

According to the MPD press release from public affairs officer Katherine H. Frazier:

“On Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at approximately 9:56 p.m., a shooting occurred at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, 1621 Virginia Street, during a high school football game. Multiple injuries have been reported, and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

“If anyone has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. This is an active investigation.”

No players or coaches associated with the two teams are believed to be among those who were injured.

In 2019, also at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, nine people were injured, including six people who were shot, during a shooting incident that took place during a high school football game between Williamson and LeFlore.

After that incident, the Mobile County Public School System required all member schools to use metal detectors at entrances to games at member stadiums. That requirement remains in effect.

With 5:49 left in the Class 4A, Region 1 battle between Vigor and Williamson, shots rang out sending throngs of spectators dashing for the exits or finding cover anywhere they could. The incident led to the postponement of the game, which found Vigor leading 28-12. The game will be continued Monday at a location to be determined at a later date, but not at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Reports said four people who were shot inside the stadium concourse from the parking lot area — three males and a female — were all taken to area hospitals.

“We want to get this contest finished, but this is all about the safety of our students,” said Vigor Principal Gerald Cunningham,

who was visibly disgusted by the turn of events that marred what had been a festive homecoming night for his school. “We’ve got to get past this senseless gun violence, “This has to stop.”

Williamson head coach Melvin Pete Jr., was staring pensively, giving careful thought before speaking of his feelings.

“It’s sad because of just how our communities will suffer after things like this,” said Pete, an almost blank look engulfing his face.“I know many times in our community I lose sleep just wondering how the kids are and if they’ll be all righ tomorrow.”

While game officials, administrators from both schools and police representatives huddled on the field, awaiting a ruling from

Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Alvin Briggs, they were flanked by players from both teams either lying or sitting on the field, as well as confused fans still meandering about in the stands looking for answers. And when the phone call finally came from Briggs to call the game where it stood, it seemed an even more tragic night that the intense, but friendly competition had been trumped by uncalled for violence.

“We’ll play it as soon as we can,” said Cunningham. “And where that is I just don’t know right now.”

[Freelance reporter Darron Patterson contributed reporting from the scene where he was covering the game for lagniappe.]