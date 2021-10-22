Mobile’s institutions banded together after the 2019 Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting. But the most recent incident has left all of them pointing fingers at each other. Now, the school system has announced it is pulling all of its events from the venue.

After a 17-year-old entered Ladd with a gun on Aug. 23, 2019, during a Williamson-LeFlore football game, shooting and injuring nine, the Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Public School System and the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Board joined forces in an attempt to assure security protocols were adequate.

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill stated at the time, “If we don’t come together to fight this, it’s going to continue to happen,” and also said, “I promise that we will be working around the clock and with the city of Mobile to ensure that preventative measures are in place to keep anything like this from happening again. The school system, law enforcement and the entire community have been working together as a team to take a more proactive stance against teen violence.”

But there is a different tone being used following last week’s shooting incident.

On Oct. 15, five people were injured after three teenage suspects were able to leave the game to retrieve a firearm from a vehicle — one 18-year-old was shot five times. Their re-entry into the stadium was possible despite MCPSS’ no-exemption security protocols which state that there are “ABSOLUTELY no passes out.”

Officials privy to security footage of the incident have told Lagniappe evidence shows the suspects passed an MPD officer who was sitting in his cruiser and entered the facility’s gates where metal detectors had already been removed and no personnel were stationed to wand.

In the fallout, each party involved has opted to punt responsibility and apparently, it has driven a wedge between these agencies.

During a press conference on Monday, Oct. 18, Mobile Police Department Chief Paul Prine was asked about the details of the breakdown in security. He deferred any questions about security protocol to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS).

In a statement from Threadgill’s office made later that night, the superintendent noted “security personnel are secured at Ladd’s General Manager’s sole discretion, paid for by Ladd, and then reimbursed by Mobile County Public Schools.”

Mobile County school board members have been more clear on the issue, with Sherry Dillihay-McDade stating at a recent meeting that Ladd Stadium officials “failed us.” Board member Reginald Crenshaw argues that invoices from Ladd to MCPSS show that the stadium is responsible for security.

MCPSS Director of Communications Rena Philips deferred questions as to why the system’s readmission protocol was not being enforced to Ladd-Peebles stadium management. Asked if the off-duty police officer was responsible for the gate, she deferred to MPD. Reporters were also pointed to the system’s contract with Ladd which states that MCPSS will reimburse the stadium for “security personnel as the stadium general manager decides in his sole discretion.” Philips told Lagniappe that this language shows that security is the responsibility of the stadium.

Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Board Chairwoman Ann Davis told the newspaper that the venue “did everything they were supposed to do.”

“Don’t you think that’s a school system issue or an issue for the principal or something?” she asked.

The disagreement is likely the nail in the coffin of MCPSS’ relationship with Ladd, which has been used for graduation ceremonies and sporting events. Crenshaw told reporters on Thursday they will “be taking another look at using” the facility, adding the stadium’s management is “throwing [the school system] under the bus.”

Philips told reporters on Friday Threadgill has made the decision to pull all events from the facility, including football and graduation ceremonies through the end of the year. Plans for new stadiums for Murphy, WIlliamson, Vigor and LeFlore were announced earlier this year.

According to the stadium’s contract, MCPSS pays rent of $4,500 per game to use the Ladd-Peebles complex as the home stadium for four of its high schools — Murphy, Williamson, Vigor and LeFlore. The school system is not committed to a specific number of games. The contract to use the facility was signed in July.

Additionally, an invoice dated Oct. 19 for the Vigor-Williamson game shows MCPSS reimburses the stadium for “security, cleaning and maintenance,” racking up additional charges of $3,469 — $1,759 for security, $600 for cleaning, $1,050 for support staff and $60 for the pressbox official. The literature never gives an explicit breakdown of security responsibilities between the school system and Ladd.

Ladd stadium manager Vic Knight said high school football games are conducted differently than other events. Knight says the stadium hires and is reimbursed for off-duty police officers. Normally 10 to 15 officers are employed.

He said a MPD lieutenant puts a roster together and assigns duties. These officers are responsible for crowd control, incident response and parking lot surveillance. During normal events unrelated to MCPSS, Knight says Ladd takes responsibility to have personnel stationed at gates to wand and search bags. No passes out and no re-entry are the standard policies during these functions.

Gate access security is not one of the responsibilities of off-duty cops during county high school football games, according to Knight.

“That is completely handled, controlled, manned and supervised by MCPSS personnel,” he said.

According to MCPSS, its “above and beyond” measures include metal detectors, school resource officers and additional security to football games. The school system spent $100,000 two years ago to purchase the metal detectors and entered into a contract with King Security Services to operate gate security detail at Ladd-Peebles. September financial records from the system show the system paying $38,611 to King.

According to MCPSS, the metal detectors are posted at Ladd’s gate entrance ways through the third quarter of football games when they are removed. These security expenses are separate from those reimbursed to Ladd and reflected in the invoice referenced by school board members and Philips.

Knight noted that these changes were implemented following the 2019 shooting event and are reflected in the system’s 18-point security protocol which states “there will be a uniformed officer at both gates — the home and visitor gates — for the duration of the game (until the game has ended and the stadium is cleared.)”

“We had the expectation that all of that would be followed to the letter,” Knight said.

He believes that before this fall out, Ladd had a good working relationship with the county schools. He said they have “bent over backwards” to help the schools during the height of the COVID-19 to provide a venue where social distancing could be enforced. He said the stadium did not charge rent for these events. He said the stadium has also accommodated the county schools in emergency situations to find places to play football.

“That’s part of our role in being a good community partner. But then to see the finger pointing this week, you can imagine how disappointing that is,” Knight said. “In ‘19, I felt like everyone pulled together to come up with a new protocol and plan. But I didn’t get that feeling based on some of the things I saw come out this week.”