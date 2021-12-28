Mobile authorities have launched an investigation into a shooting in the Pine Grove Community, which left an 18-year-old dead and three other young men injured.

According to an announcement by Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine on Tuesday morning, at 8:08 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Clark’s gas station located at 3606 Moffett Road, just West of Interstate 65.

Police discovered 18-year-old Johntreal Lewis dead at the scene. Two 17-year-olds and another 18-year-old were also injured. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital where two of them are being treated for life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court and jail records, the slain victim, Lewis, was freed from custody last month on a $51,000 bond. He had been held in custody for a year in relation to his arrest on Dec. 10, 2020, for first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to MPD spokeswoman Katrina Frazier, this is an open investigation and the department is asking if anyone has any information on the incident to call 251-208-7211 or submit a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.