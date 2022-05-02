Seven years after opening, Mobile’s Whole Foods on Airport Boulevard is scheduled to close this week. Customers have already wiped the shelves clean looking to stock up on their favorite products.

Despite an earnings report showing physical store sales up $4.6 billion over the year, Amazon announced Friday that the Mobile location in the Pinebrook Shopping Center was one of six stores nationwide to close. Montgomery’s Whole Foods will close as well.

With more than 530 stores, Whole Foods makes up the majority of Amazon’s physical stores. The supermarket chain is most well known for its organic foods and products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

The Mobile store location on Airport Boulevard opened in 2015. Amazon acquired the brand in 2017 for $13 billion.

The abrupt announcement was followed up with a 50-percent-off sale on grocery products, which led to a rush of customers on Saturday. Most of the shelves were completely empty by Sunday. Wine and beer were marked down 30 percent and were the only products still readily available. The store will officially close this Friday.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a company spokesman said. “We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations.”

The round of closings comes just two months after Amazon closed dozens of brick-and-mortar bookstores. Amazon’s first-quarter earnings showed a 3 percent drop in online sales. The company blamed the losses on excess warehouse space and too many employees.