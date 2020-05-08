It’s finally Nappie Time!

Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates.

Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!

Advertisements

Today, we are announcing the nominees in the biggest category Shopping & Services. We will announce the remaining categories starting on Monday and will have them all out by the end of next week. The reason for this is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another category. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready. These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 29 for non-subscribers.

We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so some times some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.

So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie Shopping & Services finalists. They are listed in random order.

Best Salon – Mobile

Genesis

Harlow

Inspire

Meraki Studios

Salon DMH

Studio PH

Best Salon – Baldwin

Hairdo at the Fort

McClantoc Hair Studio

Salon Royale

Salon Thirty-One

Tami’s Mask & Mirror

The Sanctuary Salon

Best Overall Stylist – Mobile

Meagan Brown Holley – Meraki

Jennifer Freeman – Salon DMH

Phrankey Lowery – Studio PH

Taylor Westwood – Inspire

Teddy Ward – Hair by Teddy Ward

Whitney Vittor – Salon West 5400

Best Overall Stylist- Baldwin

Ally Taylor, Ally Taylor Beauty

Barkley Langan – Barkley Does Hair

Kristen Watler – Salon Royale

Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Tiffanii Lombardo

Tina Latapie – McClantoc Hair Studio

Best Special Event Stylist

Allie Pierce – Salon Royale

Courtney Butler, Courtney Butler Hair

Courtney Matthews

Lauren Waldrop – Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Natalie Pittman – Salon DMH

Shannon Amacker – Meraki

Best New Hair Stylist

Angel Adams – Studio PH

Annelore Box – Salon Royale

Makenzie Oats – Genesis

Nickolas Sullivan – Nickolas Sullivan Hair

Shannon Amacker – Meraki

Sydney Stringer- Strands

Best New Salon

Ally Taylor Beauty

Meraki Studios

Salon West Hairdressers

Strands

The Mane Colour

The Male Room

Best Lash Salon or Artist

Amy Le

Brooklyn Johnston

Brooksy Walley, Lash Revival

Jeanna Pak

Lisa Hahn Nguyen

Primp

Best Colorist – Mobile

Caitlin Newell – Haven

Jessica Price – Primp

Julie Burrus – Inspire Salon

Natalie Pittman – Salon DMH

Shenna Marie

Vanna Uptagraft

Best Colorist – Baldwin

Allie Pierce – Salon Royale

Chandise Hampton – The March Hare

Laura Vendetti – Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Kristen Watler – Salon Royale

Stephen Morgan – The Mane Colour

Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Scissor Wizard – Mobile

Caitlin Newell – Haven

Greg Shepard – Studio PH

Julie Burrus – Inspire Salon

Brandi Suther – Meraki

Megan Stebbins – Salon DMH

Becca Townley – Allure

Best Scissor Wizard – Baldwin

Chuck Branum – Salon Royale

Michael Borst – Salon Royale

Kayla Bubalo – The Sanctuary Salon

Tina Latapie – McClantoc Hair Studio

Ally Taylor, Ally Taylor Beauty

Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Barber/Barber Shop – Mobile

Don Thomaston

Hillcrest Barbers

Stephen Kountz

Mo’s Barbershop

Mayo Barber Shop

Best Mike’s Barber Shop

Best Barber/Barber Shop – Baldwin

Dallas Jones Barber Shop

Eastern Shore Barber Shop

Gentlemen’s Barbershop

Michael Borst – Salon Royale

Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop

Old Spanish Trail Barber Shop

Best Make-up Artist

James Edward

Ashley Jones

Chloe Wadsworth

Courtney Matthews

Tessa Moody

Olivia Rumbley

Best Hooha Waxer

Anna Bishop Bloom

Bailey Luloff

Crystal Quattrone – Bare Esthetics

Jitka Boyd – Salon Royale

Leah Jeffreys – Leah’s Place

Elizabeth Spence- Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile

Charm Nail Lounge

Nails Couture

Classy Nails

Spring Nails and Spa

Royal Day Spa

Vivian’s

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin

The Nail Place

French Tip Nail Spa

Leila’s Nails and Spa

Nail Studio

Update Nail & Spa

Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Esthetician

Crystal Quattrone – Bare Esthetics

Ashley Maynard

Jade Kittrell

Hanna Hogle – Sunrise Dermatology

Dana Austin, Genesis Salon

Liz Parden – Lyons Elite Day Spa

Best Day Spa – Mobile

Battle House Spa

Lyons Elite Day Spa

The Martin Center

Medspa at the Park

Nouveau

Above and Beyond Hot Yoga Center & Salt Therapy

Best Day Spa – Baldwin

Salon Royale

Mountain Massage & Day Spa

Sole Med Spa

Nomad Spa

Tami’s Mask & Mirror

The Spa at The Grand Hotel

Best Tanning Salon/Spray Tan

Nu(ish) Tanning & Wellness

Brush of Bronze

Tuscan Sun Tanning Salon

Palm Beach Tan

Southern Glow

Salt and Light

Best Massage Therapist – Mobile

Mollie Meinhardt

Karensa Gwin- Johnson

Hannah Boltz

Helen Ashbee

Rudy Smith

Theran Fox

Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin

Amanda Guzman

Heather Guy

Kenney Jackson

Lennifer Berdos

Kathryn Mixson

Roderick Gibbs

Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor

Dr. Julia Ellison, Ascension Medical Group

Dr. Charla Evans, Hillcrest Primary Care

Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. David Ross, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. Genevieve McLeod, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. Ross Bishop, Ross Bishop, MD

Mobile Bay’s Best General Medicine Practice

Alabama Medical Group

Ascension Medical Group

Hillcrest Primary Care

Diagnostic and Medical Group

Family Medical of Mobile

Springhill Physician Practices

Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Doctor)

Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Cardiology

Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Gastroenterology

Dr. Deepak Kumar, Rheumatology

Dr. Hayden Long, Neurology

Dr. Barry Ballard, Surgery

Dr. Mark Douglas, Ophthalmology

Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist – Practice

Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology

Pulmonary Associates

Clark & Hirsch Neurosurgery & Spine

The Orthopedic Group

Surgical Association Of Mobile

Southern Cancer Center

Best Doc In the Box

Compass Urgent Care

Eastern Shore Urgent Care

Greater Mobile Urgent Care

Hillcrest Urgent Care

Immediate Care

Urgent Care By the Bay

Best Eye Doc

Dr. Jeff Morrow

Dr. Valerie Vick

Dr. Jo Ann King

Dr. Peter Zloty

Dr. Curtis Graf Jr

Dr. Anna Baranano

Best Orthopedic Doc

Dr. Tim Revels, AOC

Dr. Michael Granberry, AOC

Dr. Adam Handwerger, The Orthopedic Group

Dr. Suanne White-Spunner, AOC

Dr. Matthew Barber, AOC

Dr. Roger Setzler, AOC

Best Vasectomy Doc

Dr. Paul Scott, Urology Associates

Dr. Lisa Bailey, Fairhope Urology

Dr. S. Harbour Stephens, Urology Associates

Dr. William Blaylock, Urology Associates

Dr. Charles White, Urology Associates

Dr. William Terry, USA Health

Best Doc to Kick Cancer’s Ass

Dr. Michael Meshad, Southern Cancer Center

Dr. Daniel Cameron, USA Health

Dr. Jennifer Scalici, USA Health

Dr. Brian Heller, Southern Cancer Center

Dr. James Galle, Ascension

Dr. Nicole Angel, Southern Cancer Center

Best Hooha Doctor -GYN

Dr. John Val Gallas, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Amy McCoy, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians

Dr. Susan Vance, Women’s Health Alliance

Dr. Kirby Plessalla, Mobile OB-GYN

Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB- GYN

Best Hooha Doctor – OB

Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Max Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Lauren Self, Azalea City Physicians

Dr. John Val Gallas, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Glen Gallaspy, III, Azalea City Physicians

Dr. Maggie Krueger, Azalea City Physicians

Best Place to have a Baby

Springhill Medical Center

Mobile Infirmary

Providence Hospital

Thomas Hospital

USA Children’s & Women’s

North Baldwin Infirmary

Best Boob Doc

Dr. Charles Dyas

Dr. Chris Park

Dr. James Koehler

Dr. Kitti Outlaw

Dr. Randy Proffitt

Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Best Facelift Doc

Dr. Chris Park

Dr. Henry Barber

Dr. Kimberly Donnellan

Dr. Michael Lyons

Dr. Randy Proffitt

Dr. Fred Fedok

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Amy Morris

Dr. Kathryn Dempsey

Elizabeth Simpson, P.A.

Dr. Ryan Ramagosa

Dr. Scott Van Loock

Dr. Dena Howell

Best Weight Loss Doc

Dr. William Urquhart

Dr. Leonard Weinstein

Dr. James Jardine, Medi-Weightloss

Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics and Weight Loss

Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me

Dr. Forrest Ringold

Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)

Dr. Samantha Chirichella

Dr. Darrell Petrey

Corsentino Chiropractic

Dr. Ken Bishop

Dr. Justin Southall

Liberation Chiropractic

Best Dentist – Mobile

Grelot Dental

Dr. Chris Salter, Skyline Family Dental

Dr. Shaun Small, Complete Dental

Drs. Maitre & Crabtree

Noblet Family Dental

Dr. David Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental

Best Dentist – Baldwin

Dr. John Maddox

Dr. Barry Booth

Dr. Gregory Sweeney

Dr. Andrew Knight

Dr. Dan Buckley

Dr. Doug Harrell

Best Cosmetic Dentist

Noblet Family Dental

Grelot Dental

Drs. Maitre & Crabtree

Dr. Dan Perry

Dr. Shaun Small, Complete Dental

Dr. Kim Stiegler

Best Fitness Facility

Mission Fitness

ProHealth Fitness Center

Cycle Circuit

barre3 Mobile

Orangetheory Fitness Mobile

Hillcrest Fitbody Bootcamp

Best Personal Trainer

Ryan Mahanay

Missy Dunnam

Jessica Sweeney

John Seddon

Rachel Thibodeaux

Josh Foster

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Jennifer Wilder, ARK Animal Clinic

Dr. Madison Gordon, Westside Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Road Animal Hospital

Dr. Randy Wesson, Wesson Animal Clinic

Dr. David Martin, Parkway Animal Hospital

Best Veterinary Clinic

Old Shell Road Animal Hospital

Moffett Road Veterinary Clinic

Ark Animal Clinic

Theodore Veterinary Hospital

TLC Veterinary Hospital

Parkway Animal Hospital

Best Pet Groomer

Adorable Dos

Addicted to Dogs

Waggy Tail Pet Grooming & Resort

Dana & Friends Pet Grooming

Lola Bell’s

Head to Tail Pet Grooming

Best Pet Boarding/Doggie Daycare/Sitting

Port City Pups

Always Home Pet Sitting Services

Go Play Pet Services

Lola Bell’s

Copeland’s Pet Motel & Grooming

Golden Paw

Best Pet Store

B&B Pet Stop

Lola Bell’s

Dog Days Barkery

Tractor Supply Co.

PetSmart

PetSupplies Plus

Best Florist

All A Bloom

Bay Flowers

Belle Bouquet

The Shade Tree

LUSH

Rose Bud

Best Photographer/Studio

Kayla Steade Photography

Toni Riales Photography

Ellenburg Photography

Cornerstone Photography

Melinda Mercer Photography

Abigail Wellinghurst Photography

Best Yoga Studio

Sway

Above and Beyond Hot Yoga Center

Glow Yoga

Mission Fitness

Soul Shine Yoga

Sterling Hot Yoga

Best Carwash/Detail

Bebo’s

Down South Detail

EZN Storage & Detail

Delta Bay Detailing

Rich’s Car Wash

Ultra Carwash

Best Divorce Lawyer

John Teague

Stephen P. Johnson

Jerry Pilgrim

Krissy McCulloch

Lee Holland

Theresa Williamson

Best DUI Attorney

J.Byron Brackin, III

Jonathan McCardle

John White

Tom Walsh

Jason Darley

John Beck

Best Criminal Defense Attorney

Chase Dearman

Buzz Jordan

Dennis Knizley

Brian Lockwood

Jeff Deen

Tom Walsh

Best Personal Injury/Trial Attorney

David J. Maloney

Fred Moore

Steve Moore

David J. Maloney

Bryan Comer

Andy Citrin

Eaton Barnard

Best Personal Injury Firm

Moore Law Firm

Tobias, McCormick & Comer

Long & Long

Maloney -Lyons

Greene & Philips

Boeteler, Richardson & Wolfe

Best Real Estate Firm

Roberts Brothers

Keller Williams

Berkshire Hathaway

Better Homes and Gardens

LLB&B

Exit Realty Lyon

Best Realtor

Meg McGovern, Roberts Brothers

Melissa Babcock, Keller Williams

Joselyne Ridings, Keller Williams

Sam Calderone, REMAX

Chris King, Roberts Brothers

Brandon Norsedt, Better Homes and Gardens

Best Mortgage Broker/Firm

Hometown Lenders

Mortgage Team 1

Jana Williston, Iberia Bank

New Horizons Credit Union

Trulend Mortgage

Magnolia Mortgage

Best Insurance Agent/Agency

Alison Horner – State Farm

Julie Henson – ALFA

Kelly Ford – ALFA

Racheal Kidd – State Farm

The Branyon Agency – Farmers

Donna Gatlin – State Farm

Best Computer/Cell Phone Repair

Experimax Central Mobile

Quick Fix Phone Repair

The iPhone Guy of Mobile

the Broken iPhone

uBreak iFix Daphne

Gulf Coast Phone Repair

Best Bank or Credit Union

Century Bank

Iberia Bank

New Horizons Credit Union

Regions Bank

Merchants & Marine Bank

Alabama Credit Union

Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner

Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates

Ken Brown, Iberia Bank

Richard S. Brinson, PNC Bank

Ryan Schumann, Raymond James

Alexander Financial Group

Williams Financial Group

Best Car Dealership

Credit America Auto Sales

Joe Bullard

Palmer’s Toyota Superstore

Springhill Toyota

Auto Nation – Bel Air

Mobile Chevrolet

Best CPA

Keith Stewart, R. Keith Stewart CPA

Ted Crabtree, Ted Crabtree CPA

Ted Langley, Ted Langley, CPA

Nhat Truong, PCR Ice Cream

Jacob Baker, Lawrence & Lawrence

Rita Byers, Byers, Byers & Associates

Best Landscaper

FCS Property Services

Bay Landscaping

Southern Edge

West Bay Landscape and Lawn Maintenance

Miracle Landscape Services

Travis Wilson, Southside

Best Contractor/Homebuilder

Triumph Homes

Monarch Homes

Mark Swanson Builders Inc.

FCS Facility Maintenance

John Howard Homes

All Weather Roofing and Construction

Best Interior Designer

Randi Wilson

Augusta Tapia

Brenda Smith

Kade Laws Interior Design

Lindsey Feekner

March & May

Best Hardware Store

Andrew’s Ace

Blankenship’s

Dawes Hardware Store

Eastern Shore Ace Hardware

Spring Hill Ace

Builder’s Hardware & Supply Co

Best Pest Control

Xtreme Exterminating

A &P Pest Control

Arrow

Proshield

Aegis Pest Control

Mosquito Man

Best Antique Store

Antiques at the Loop

Olde Mobile Antiques Gallery

La La Land Modern Vintage

To Arms Antiques

Red Beard’s Treasure Chest

White House Antiques

Best Men’s Clothing Store

D&K

Francia’s

G Harvell

McCoy

Metzgers

Red Beard’s

Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop

The Gift Spot

NT Lingerie

The Little Drawer

Kalli’s Love Stuff

Best Women’s Boutique

Kenzlee Grace

Ballins

Southern Rave

Crimson Blue

Pink Post Office Boutique

Hemline

Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin

M&F Casuals

Brown Eyed Girl

CK Collection

Cybele’s

Sadie’s

SWAY

Best Women’s Consignment

Back on the Rack

Hertha’s

Plato’s Closet

Rave Reviews

Revolution Resale

Second Edition

Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire

D&K

Francia’s

Rave Reviews

Metzgers

Putting on the Ritz

Randall’s

Best Fine Jewelry

Elliot’s

Goldstein’s

Karat Patch

John Cauley

Lou’s

Zundel’s

Best Dry Cleaners

Gulf City

Jaguar

Master Cleaners

Paragon

Spring Hill Cleaners

Waite’s

Best Home Cleaning Service

Gibson Girls Task Masters

Specialty Home Services

Mandy’s Cleaning Service

Dunn Right

The Maids

Two Gals & A Mop

Best Local Pharmacy

Dawes Pointe

Rx Express Pharmacy

Oak Ridge Pharmacy

Midtown Pharmacy

By the Bay Pharmacy

Saraland Pharmacy

Best Shoe Store – Women’s

Dillards

DSW

Gallery Shoe Boutique

Ruby Blue

Station

Shoefly

Best Shoe Store – Athletic

Finish Line

Fleet Feet

McCoy

Red Beard’s

Run-N-Tri

Shoe Station

Best Gift Shop

Bellingrath Gardens

Bienville Souvenir & Gifts

Marcie n Me

Meggie B’s

Bunny’s Balloons

Urban Emporium

Best Home Furnishings Store

Atchison Home

Barrow

Designer Collection

Badcock

Lagniappe Home Store

Green Gates Market

Best Tattoo Shop/Artist

CW Neese, Old Familiar

Exit 13

Alyssa Garza

Billy Jordan, The Bell Rose

Callahan, Yellowhammer

The Bell Rose

Best Vape Shop

Cloud 9

Loud Cloud

Up N Smoke

Parlor

Vapor Dreamz

Vapor’s Smoke Shop

Best CBD Oil Shop/Carrier

Genetix

CannaBama

Your CBD Store

CBD Health & Wellness

High Elevations CBD

American Cannabis Company

Best Big Boy/Girl Toy Store (ATVs, Golf Carts, Motorcycles, etc)

Cart Dr

Hall’s Motorsports

Mobile Bay Harley Davidson

Moto Tech Racing

Miller Motorsports

Tractor Supply Co.