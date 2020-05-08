It’s finally Nappie Time!
Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates.
Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!
Today, we are announcing the nominees in the biggest category Shopping & Services. We will announce the remaining categories starting on Monday and will have them all out by the end of next week. The reason for this is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another category. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready. These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 29 for non-subscribers.
We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so some times some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.
So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie Shopping & Services finalists. They are listed in random order.
Best Salon – Mobile
Genesis
Harlow
Inspire
Meraki Studios
Salon DMH
Studio PH
Best Salon – Baldwin
Hairdo at the Fort
McClantoc Hair Studio
Salon Royale
Salon Thirty-One
Tami’s Mask & Mirror
The Sanctuary Salon
Best Overall Stylist – Mobile
Meagan Brown Holley – Meraki
Jennifer Freeman – Salon DMH
Phrankey Lowery – Studio PH
Taylor Westwood – Inspire
Teddy Ward – Hair by Teddy Ward
Whitney Vittor – Salon West 5400
Best Overall Stylist- Baldwin
Ally Taylor, Ally Taylor Beauty
Barkley Langan – Barkley Does Hair
Kristen Watler – Salon Royale
Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Tiffanii Lombardo
Tina Latapie – McClantoc Hair Studio
Best Special Event Stylist
Allie Pierce – Salon Royale
Courtney Butler, Courtney Butler Hair
Courtney Matthews
Lauren Waldrop – Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Natalie Pittman – Salon DMH
Shannon Amacker – Meraki
Best New Hair Stylist
Angel Adams – Studio PH
Annelore Box – Salon Royale
Makenzie Oats – Genesis
Nickolas Sullivan – Nickolas Sullivan Hair
Shannon Amacker – Meraki
Sydney Stringer- Strands
Best New Salon
Ally Taylor Beauty
Meraki Studios
Salon West Hairdressers
Strands
The Mane Colour
The Male Room
Best Lash Salon or Artist
Amy Le
Brooklyn Johnston
Brooksy Walley, Lash Revival
Jeanna Pak
Lisa Hahn Nguyen
Primp
Best Colorist – Mobile
Caitlin Newell – Haven
Jessica Price – Primp
Julie Burrus – Inspire Salon
Natalie Pittman – Salon DMH
Shenna Marie
Vanna Uptagraft
Best Colorist – Baldwin
Allie Pierce – Salon Royale
Chandise Hampton – The March Hare
Laura Vendetti – Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Kristen Watler – Salon Royale
Stephen Morgan – The Mane Colour
Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Scissor Wizard – Mobile
Caitlin Newell – Haven
Greg Shepard – Studio PH
Julie Burrus – Inspire Salon
Brandi Suther – Meraki
Megan Stebbins – Salon DMH
Becca Townley – Allure
Best Scissor Wizard – Baldwin
Chuck Branum – Salon Royale
Michael Borst – Salon Royale
Kayla Bubalo – The Sanctuary Salon
Tina Latapie – McClantoc Hair Studio
Ally Taylor, Ally Taylor Beauty
Tami Williams – Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Barber/Barber Shop – Mobile
Don Thomaston
Hillcrest Barbers
Stephen Kountz
Mo’s Barbershop
Mayo Barber Shop
Best Mike’s Barber Shop
Best Barber/Barber Shop – Baldwin
Dallas Jones Barber Shop
Eastern Shore Barber Shop
Gentlemen’s Barbershop
Michael Borst – Salon Royale
Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop
Old Spanish Trail Barber Shop
Best Make-up Artist
James Edward
Ashley Jones
Chloe Wadsworth
Courtney Matthews
Tessa Moody
Olivia Rumbley
Best Hooha Waxer
Anna Bishop Bloom
Bailey Luloff
Crystal Quattrone – Bare Esthetics
Jitka Boyd – Salon Royale
Leah Jeffreys – Leah’s Place
Elizabeth Spence- Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile
Charm Nail Lounge
Nails Couture
Classy Nails
Spring Nails and Spa
Royal Day Spa
Vivian’s
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin
The Nail Place
French Tip Nail Spa
Leila’s Nails and Spa
Nail Studio
Update Nail & Spa
Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Esthetician
Crystal Quattrone – Bare Esthetics
Ashley Maynard
Jade Kittrell
Hanna Hogle – Sunrise Dermatology
Dana Austin, Genesis Salon
Liz Parden – Lyons Elite Day Spa
Best Day Spa – Mobile
Battle House Spa
Lyons Elite Day Spa
The Martin Center
Medspa at the Park
Nouveau
Above and Beyond Hot Yoga Center & Salt Therapy
Best Day Spa – Baldwin
Salon Royale
Mountain Massage & Day Spa
Sole Med Spa
Nomad Spa
Tami’s Mask & Mirror
The Spa at The Grand Hotel
Best Tanning Salon/Spray Tan
Nu(ish) Tanning & Wellness
Brush of Bronze
Tuscan Sun Tanning Salon
Palm Beach Tan
Southern Glow
Salt and Light
Best Massage Therapist – Mobile
Mollie Meinhardt
Karensa Gwin- Johnson
Hannah Boltz
Helen Ashbee
Rudy Smith
Theran Fox
Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin
Amanda Guzman
Heather Guy
Kenney Jackson
Lennifer Berdos
Kathryn Mixson
Roderick Gibbs
Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor
Dr. Julia Ellison, Ascension Medical Group
Dr. Charla Evans, Hillcrest Primary Care
Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. David Ross, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Genevieve McLeod, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Ross Bishop, Ross Bishop, MD
Mobile Bay’s Best General Medicine Practice
Alabama Medical Group
Ascension Medical Group
Hillcrest Primary Care
Diagnostic and Medical Group
Family Medical of Mobile
Springhill Physician Practices
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Doctor)
Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Cardiology
Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Gastroenterology
Dr. Deepak Kumar, Rheumatology
Dr. Hayden Long, Neurology
Dr. Barry Ballard, Surgery
Dr. Mark Douglas, Ophthalmology
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist – Practice
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Pulmonary Associates
Clark & Hirsch Neurosurgery & Spine
The Orthopedic Group
Surgical Association Of Mobile
Southern Cancer Center
Best Doc In the Box
Compass Urgent Care
Eastern Shore Urgent Care
Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Hillcrest Urgent Care
Immediate Care
Urgent Care By the Bay
Best Eye Doc
Dr. Jeff Morrow
Dr. Valerie Vick
Dr. Jo Ann King
Dr. Peter Zloty
Dr. Curtis Graf Jr
Dr. Anna Baranano
Best Orthopedic Doc
Dr. Tim Revels, AOC
Dr. Michael Granberry, AOC
Dr. Adam Handwerger, The Orthopedic Group
Dr. Suanne White-Spunner, AOC
Dr. Matthew Barber, AOC
Dr. Roger Setzler, AOC
Best Vasectomy Doc
Dr. Paul Scott, Urology Associates
Dr. Lisa Bailey, Fairhope Urology
Dr. S. Harbour Stephens, Urology Associates
Dr. William Blaylock, Urology Associates
Dr. Charles White, Urology Associates
Dr. William Terry, USA Health
Best Doc to Kick Cancer’s Ass
Dr. Michael Meshad, Southern Cancer Center
Dr. Daniel Cameron, USA Health
Dr. Jennifer Scalici, USA Health
Dr. Brian Heller, Southern Cancer Center
Dr. James Galle, Ascension
Dr. Nicole Angel, Southern Cancer Center
Best Hooha Doctor -GYN
Dr. John Val Gallas, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Amy McCoy, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians
Dr. Susan Vance, Women’s Health Alliance
Dr. Kirby Plessalla, Mobile OB-GYN
Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB- GYN
Best Hooha Doctor – OB
Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Max Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Lauren Self, Azalea City Physicians
Dr. John Val Gallas, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Glen Gallaspy, III, Azalea City Physicians
Dr. Maggie Krueger, Azalea City Physicians
Best Place to have a Baby
Springhill Medical Center
Mobile Infirmary
Providence Hospital
Thomas Hospital
USA Children’s & Women’s
North Baldwin Infirmary
Best Boob Doc
Dr. Charles Dyas
Dr. Chris Park
Dr. James Koehler
Dr. Kitti Outlaw
Dr. Randy Proffitt
Dr. Stephen Sheppard
Best Facelift Doc
Dr. Chris Park
Dr. Henry Barber
Dr. Kimberly Donnellan
Dr. Michael Lyons
Dr. Randy Proffitt
Dr. Fred Fedok
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Amy Morris
Dr. Kathryn Dempsey
Elizabeth Simpson, P.A.
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa
Dr. Scott Van Loock
Dr. Dena Howell
Best Weight Loss Doc
Dr. William Urquhart
Dr. Leonard Weinstein
Dr. James Jardine, Medi-Weightloss
Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics and Weight Loss
Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me
Dr. Forrest Ringold
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)
Dr. Samantha Chirichella
Dr. Darrell Petrey
Corsentino Chiropractic
Dr. Ken Bishop
Dr. Justin Southall
Liberation Chiropractic
Best Dentist – Mobile
Grelot Dental
Dr. Chris Salter, Skyline Family Dental
Dr. Shaun Small, Complete Dental
Drs. Maitre & Crabtree
Noblet Family Dental
Dr. David Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental
Best Dentist – Baldwin
Dr. John Maddox
Dr. Barry Booth
Dr. Gregory Sweeney
Dr. Andrew Knight
Dr. Dan Buckley
Dr. Doug Harrell
Best Cosmetic Dentist
Noblet Family Dental
Grelot Dental
Drs. Maitre & Crabtree
Dr. Dan Perry
Dr. Shaun Small, Complete Dental
Dr. Kim Stiegler
Best Fitness Facility
Mission Fitness
ProHealth Fitness Center
Cycle Circuit
barre3 Mobile
Orangetheory Fitness Mobile
Hillcrest Fitbody Bootcamp
Best Personal Trainer
Ryan Mahanay
Missy Dunnam
Jessica Sweeney
John Seddon
Rachel Thibodeaux
Josh Foster
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Jennifer Wilder, ARK Animal Clinic
Dr. Madison Gordon, Westside Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Road Animal Hospital
Dr. Randy Wesson, Wesson Animal Clinic
Dr. David Martin, Parkway Animal Hospital
Best Veterinary Clinic
Old Shell Road Animal Hospital
Moffett Road Veterinary Clinic
Ark Animal Clinic
Theodore Veterinary Hospital
TLC Veterinary Hospital
Parkway Animal Hospital
Best Pet Groomer
Adorable Dos
Addicted to Dogs
Waggy Tail Pet Grooming & Resort
Dana & Friends Pet Grooming
Lola Bell’s
Head to Tail Pet Grooming
Best Pet Boarding/Doggie Daycare/Sitting
Port City Pups
Always Home Pet Sitting Services
Go Play Pet Services
Lola Bell’s
Copeland’s Pet Motel & Grooming
Golden Paw
Best Pet Store
B&B Pet Stop
Lola Bell’s
Dog Days Barkery
Tractor Supply Co.
PetSmart
PetSupplies Plus
Best Florist
All A Bloom
Bay Flowers
Belle Bouquet
The Shade Tree
LUSH
Rose Bud
Best Photographer/Studio
Kayla Steade Photography
Toni Riales Photography
Ellenburg Photography
Cornerstone Photography
Melinda Mercer Photography
Abigail Wellinghurst Photography
Best Yoga Studio
Sway
Above and Beyond Hot Yoga Center
Glow Yoga
Mission Fitness
Soul Shine Yoga
Sterling Hot Yoga
Best Carwash/Detail
Bebo’s
Down South Detail
EZN Storage & Detail
Delta Bay Detailing
Rich’s Car Wash
Ultra Carwash
Best Divorce Lawyer
John Teague
Stephen P. Johnson
Jerry Pilgrim
Krissy McCulloch
Lee Holland
Theresa Williamson
Best DUI Attorney
J.Byron Brackin, III
Jonathan McCardle
John White
Tom Walsh
Jason Darley
John Beck
Best Criminal Defense Attorney
Chase Dearman
Buzz Jordan
Dennis Knizley
Brian Lockwood
Jeff Deen
Tom Walsh
Best Personal Injury/Trial Attorney
David J. Maloney
Fred Moore
Steve Moore
David J. Maloney
Bryan Comer
Andy Citrin
Eaton Barnard
Best Personal Injury Firm
Moore Law Firm
Tobias, McCormick & Comer
Long & Long
Maloney -Lyons
Greene & Philips
Boeteler, Richardson & Wolfe
Best Real Estate Firm
Roberts Brothers
Keller Williams
Berkshire Hathaway
Better Homes and Gardens
LLB&B
Exit Realty Lyon
Best Realtor
Meg McGovern, Roberts Brothers
Melissa Babcock, Keller Williams
Joselyne Ridings, Keller Williams
Sam Calderone, REMAX
Chris King, Roberts Brothers
Brandon Norsedt, Better Homes and Gardens
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm
Hometown Lenders
Mortgage Team 1
Jana Williston, Iberia Bank
New Horizons Credit Union
Trulend Mortgage
Magnolia Mortgage
Best Insurance Agent/Agency
Alison Horner – State Farm
Julie Henson – ALFA
Kelly Ford – ALFA
Racheal Kidd – State Farm
The Branyon Agency – Farmers
Donna Gatlin – State Farm
Best Computer/Cell Phone Repair
Experimax Central Mobile
Quick Fix Phone Repair
The iPhone Guy of Mobile
the Broken iPhone
uBreak iFix Daphne
Gulf Coast Phone Repair
Best Bank or Credit Union
Century Bank
Iberia Bank
New Horizons Credit Union
Regions Bank
Merchants & Marine Bank
Alabama Credit Union
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner
Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates
Ken Brown, Iberia Bank
Richard S. Brinson, PNC Bank
Ryan Schumann, Raymond James
Alexander Financial Group
Williams Financial Group
Best Car Dealership
Credit America Auto Sales
Joe Bullard
Palmer’s Toyota Superstore
Springhill Toyota
Auto Nation – Bel Air
Mobile Chevrolet
Best CPA
Keith Stewart, R. Keith Stewart CPA
Ted Crabtree, Ted Crabtree CPA
Ted Langley, Ted Langley, CPA
Nhat Truong, PCR Ice Cream
Jacob Baker, Lawrence & Lawrence
Rita Byers, Byers, Byers & Associates
Best Landscaper
FCS Property Services
Bay Landscaping
Southern Edge
West Bay Landscape and Lawn Maintenance
Miracle Landscape Services
Travis Wilson, Southside
Best Contractor/Homebuilder
Triumph Homes
Monarch Homes
Mark Swanson Builders Inc.
FCS Facility Maintenance
John Howard Homes
All Weather Roofing and Construction
Best Interior Designer
Randi Wilson
Augusta Tapia
Brenda Smith
Kade Laws Interior Design
Lindsey Feekner
March & May
Best Hardware Store
Andrew’s Ace
Blankenship’s
Dawes Hardware Store
Eastern Shore Ace Hardware
Spring Hill Ace
Builder’s Hardware & Supply Co
Best Pest Control
Xtreme Exterminating
A &P Pest Control
Arrow
Proshield
Aegis Pest Control
Mosquito Man
Best Antique Store
Antiques at the Loop
Olde Mobile Antiques Gallery
La La Land Modern Vintage
To Arms Antiques
Red Beard’s Treasure Chest
White House Antiques
Best Men’s Clothing Store
D&K
Francia’s
G Harvell
McCoy
Metzgers
Red Beard’s
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop
The Gift Spot
NT Lingerie
The Little Drawer
Kalli’s Love Stuff
Best Women’s Boutique
Kenzlee Grace
Ballins
Southern Rave
Crimson Blue
Pink Post Office Boutique
Hemline
Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin
M&F Casuals
Brown Eyed Girl
CK Collection
Cybele’s
Sadie’s
SWAY
Best Women’s Consignment
Back on the Rack
Hertha’s
Plato’s Closet
Rave Reviews
Revolution Resale
Second Edition
Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire
D&K
Francia’s
Rave Reviews
Metzgers
Putting on the Ritz
Randall’s
Best Fine Jewelry
Elliot’s
Goldstein’s
Karat Patch
John Cauley
Lou’s
Zundel’s
Best Dry Cleaners
Gulf City
Jaguar
Master Cleaners
Paragon
Spring Hill Cleaners
Waite’s
Best Home Cleaning Service
Gibson Girls Task Masters
Specialty Home Services
Mandy’s Cleaning Service
Dunn Right
The Maids
Two Gals & A Mop
Best Local Pharmacy
Dawes Pointe
Rx Express Pharmacy
Oak Ridge Pharmacy
Midtown Pharmacy
By the Bay Pharmacy
Saraland Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store – Women’s
Dillards
DSW
Gallery Shoe Boutique
Ruby Blue
Station
Shoefly
Best Shoe Store – Athletic
Finish Line
Fleet Feet
McCoy
Red Beard’s
Run-N-Tri
Shoe Station
Best Gift Shop
Bellingrath Gardens
Bienville Souvenir & Gifts
Marcie n Me
Meggie B’s
Bunny’s Balloons
Urban Emporium
Best Home Furnishings Store
Atchison Home
Barrow
Designer Collection
Badcock
Lagniappe Home Store
Green Gates Market
Best Tattoo Shop/Artist
CW Neese, Old Familiar
Exit 13
Alyssa Garza
Billy Jordan, The Bell Rose
Callahan, Yellowhammer
The Bell Rose
Best Vape Shop
Cloud 9
Loud Cloud
Up N Smoke
Parlor
Vapor Dreamz
Vapor’s Smoke Shop
Best CBD Oil Shop/Carrier
Genetix
CannaBama
Your CBD Store
CBD Health & Wellness
High Elevations CBD
American Cannabis Company
Best Big Boy/Girl Toy Store (ATVs, Golf Carts, Motorcycles, etc)
Cart Dr
Hall’s Motorsports
Mobile Bay Harley Davidson
Moto Tech Racing
Miller Motorsports
Tractor Supply Co.
