SUBMITTED — Siegel’s Baby’s Room located at 758 Downtowner Blvd., a privately-owned and operated business since 1985, announces its owners are retiring and closing the business.

Siegel’s Baby’s Room has been serving the Gulf Coast since 1985. Over its 33-year history Siegel’s Baby’s Room has become widely recognized for having the largest selection of infant furniture, bedding, clothing and baby gifts in the greater Mobile market. The store has earned its reputation by providing an extraordinary shopping experience, and offering products of unmatched design and quality.

The business is owned and operated by Denise and Mike Collier. The Collier’s look forward to seeing their many loyal customers to say farewell, and thank them for their support and patronage.

When asked about their plans to retire and close the business, Ms. Collier expressed the following sentiments, “it has been our great privilege to assist so many wonderful customers from Mobile and the greater Gulf Coast. The consideration of closing our shop has been difficult, and the decision was not made quickly or easily. We will miss the excitement of working with soon-to-be and new mothers, fathers, as well as their friends and families. Many have become our friends, connected by the joys of a new baby.”

Ms. Collier further commented, “our infant furniture, bedding, clothing and baby gifts are rarely discounted; so our sale, which coincides with the outset of the New Year, presents an extraordinary savings opportunity. We will be selling at aggressive discounts right from the start. The deals will be just too good to miss!

In light of our decision to retire, Mike and I felt a celebration would be in order to have time to say goodbye to some of the best people we know. We would like to invite all of you to come celebrate Siegel’s Baby’s Room’s 33th Anniversary event, which will be combined with the closing of our store. Our sale will begin on Friday Jan. 5.”

Siegel’s Baby’s Room is at 758 Downtowner Blvd., Mobile. Call 251-342-9469 or 1-877 293-9791.