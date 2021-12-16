Shemar James chose Florida, Robert Woodyard flipped to Auburn and many other football signees from the Lagniappe coverage area placed their signatures on grants-in-aid during Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period.

The most intrigue on the day rested with Woodyard, a long-time Alabama commit, switching to Auburn at a 10 a.m. signing day ceremony at the Williamson gym, and closed with James’ selection of Florida over Alabama and Georgia at a 5 p.m. ceremony at Faith Academy.

In between other athletes signed to join programs across the country, including four at Saraland — DL Trevon McAlpine to Texas Tech, P Jack Smith to Clemson, OL Keaton Law to Western Kentucky and WR Jarel Williams to West Virginia. McGill-Toolen RB Braylon McReynolds signed with South Alabama and DB Braden Turner signed with Northwestern. Daphne DL James Quinnelly signed with Memphis and RB Tyler Bradley signed with Navy. Robertsdale RB Taven Curry and Baldwin County ATH Ty Mims both signed with UAB, while St. Paul’s RB Jaylen Sultan signed with Alabama State. And there were others as well.

It was a busy day.

At Faith, James, who had originally committed to Florida, then decommitted and reopened his recruitment, decided to pick the Gators over Alabama and Georgia, teams that made strong pushes for the linebacker in the final weeks before signing day.

“Just the environment there; I feel love every time I go there,” James said when asked what made Florida the right choice for him. “The new coaching staff, I trust them and I think they can develop me for the next level.”

Of new Florida head coach Billy Napier, James said, “I feel like he’s a great coach, a great guy. I bonded well with him and I feel like he can get me to the next level.”

James said it was a very tough decision but he picked the school where he said he felt the most comfortable spending the next three or four years.

Faith head coach Jack French said, “I think he was always kind of leaning that way, he was always kind of interested in them. But he was interested in a lot of places. This is his decision and we’re going to wish him well.

“He can comparatively be just as good there as he was in high school. He’s got everything they’re looking for, plus he’s got some things a lot of us don’t have — he’s got that big personality. People are going to enjoy being around him no matter what happens.”

At Williamson, Woodyard sat behind a table with caps representing South Alabama, Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Alabama A&M placed in front of him while the Williamson pep band played. After several coaches and administrators spoke about Woodyard, he was handed the microphone and announced he was headed the Auburn, picking up the Auburn cap and placing it on his head.

“I had it in my mind for at least three weeks now,” Woodyard said of selecting Auburn. “It was just the best fit for me and I think I’m the best fit for Auburn.”

He said he believes the Auburn defense fits his style of play, but at the same time, “It doesn’t matter, I can do it all.”

After all was said and done, Woodyard said the recruiting process wasn’t as difficult as some have described it.

“People say it’s a lot of pressure, but it really wasn’t a lot of pressure; it still feels the same. I’m just ready to get to work,” he said.

Some at the school believe he made the right decision.

“Williamson has a long pipeline of football players that have gone to Auburn to be successful and then to the NFL and he understands that,” said Antonio Coleman, Woodyard’s position coach at Williamson and one of the former players who traveled along that pipeline that also includes Roger McCreary, Nick Fairley and others. “I really see him, if he has a great summer, I definitely see him on the field (next season at Auburn).”

At McGill-Toolen, McReynolds and Turner made their choices official by signing with South Alabama and Northwestern, respectively.

McReynolds, who produced a strong senior season, rushing for almost 2,000 yards, said he was happy to be staying home to play for the Jaguars.

“It’s great, it’s just a blessing,” he said. “I wondered if I was going to get a chance (to play) at the next level and for South to give me the opportunity to represent my city, it’s just a blessing. It was really just the fact that South believed in me and they were excited and they loved who I am as a person and who I am as a player. And when you get that you know it’s the right place.”

He said now it’s “time to break records, win and win championships,” and he was excited keeping track of South Alabama’s recruiting efforts throughout the day.

Turner said he’s ready to get to Northwestern and get started with his college career.

“I’m super excited for this day to get here and I’m ready to get up there,” he said. “At Northwestern, everything was connected, everything was right. The brotherhood that is there is just perfect.”

Turner suffered a left shoulder injury and missed a large of his senior season. He said because of the injury he likely will redshirt his first year at Northwestern. He said the rehab is going well.