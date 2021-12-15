Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period and there are several signing ceremonies scheduled at schools across the Lagniappe coverage area. Williamson started things off at 10 a.m. with Robert Woodyard making his announcement. Also slated to make announcements today are Lucas Taylor at St. Paul’s, Jarel Williams and Trevon McAlpine at Saraland, Braylon McReynolds at McGill-Toolen and Shemar James at Faith Academy, among many others.

Ceremonies are slated at Gulf Shores at 11 a.m., Robertsdale at 11:30 a.m., South Alabama at 1 p.m., Saraland at 1 p.m., McGill-Toolen at 2 p.m., and Faith Academy at 5 p.m.

Williamson: Williamson linebacker Robert Woodyard, a longtime Alabama commit, signed with Auburn Wednesday morning in a signing ceremony at the school’s gymnasium. Afterward, Woodyard, a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder, said he selected Auburn because it was “the right fit” for him. There had been discussions in recent weeks Williamson might flip his commitment to the Tigers. Williamson said he knew “probably two or three weeks ago” that he would sign with Auburn.

He is the latest player from Williamson who has signed with the Tigers, joining current cornerback Roger McCreary, who will play in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl, as well as Nick Fairly and Antonio Coleman, who was Woodyard’s position coach with the Lions.

Woodyard, who missed the end of the season with a knee injury — he said rehab is going well — still made 111 total tackles this season, including 27 tackles for a loss, with three interceptions and one forced fumble. He was also a threat on offense but is projected to play defense at Auburn.