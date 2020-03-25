Yes, the virus has many legs to ponder.

Solutions seem vague at best on many levels.

The answer is simple to me.

No, I don’t know the answer to all the legs this beast has supplied — but, I do know one answer.

First, do away with the answers to the questions having to do with the science — biology, chemistry, etc., and the questions of all the other legs of this beast — religious, philosophical, etc.

Let’s look at what we can do today on the economic leg.

Simple to me (even with the finest education Alabama could provide): TESTING is the answer. I’m thinking of each and every one of us that would like to go back to work: Get tested. And get tested again, and again, and again. Those who passed the test could go into the workforce. Those who don’t go into the world of medical care.

This I believe would put at least 70 percent of the workforce back on the job.

This is not difficult.

Companies such as NCR, which make ATM machines that are absolutely everywhere, come to mind. Testing stations everywhere. Put your “card” in the machine and provide the machine with a saliva sample or whatever lesser invasive sample and if you are not a carrier your card is punched accordingly.

You arrive at your workplace and show your current card and you go to work.

Simple has usually been the answer.

As Aristotle’s first principle states, reduce the challenge to its simplest terms and go forward without any unnecessary outside issues. This is simply an answer to one of the beast’s legs.

There are and should be other answers. Let’s discuss answers! Not the problems.

Yes, there will be the other 30 percent who can’t or won’t adhere to this or maybe any answer. That’s OK. As we go along this road we trudge through other challenges, but with the vast majority going back to work or being able to fly or take a cruise, or go out to eat with the feeling that all is OK with my environment, would be a huge step right now.

This testing and retesting as science deems is necessary, as noted by people like the CDC and others, on a regular basis would be a small price to pay for me.

Yes, to go into a restaurant or anywhere else I would have to swipe my card at the door before entering. OK. Many other ideas are available from all of us.

I must say that I believe the science that says, “yes, we have this, but this coming fall we will have it much worse.”

So, we only have six months to put together a system to test and retest, etc. Perhaps something to do with each of our social security numbers as a means of identifying who and where we are to help with finding the “carriers” among us.

I hope this simple answer will stir others to share their thoughts on solutions!

Respectfully yours,

Kenneth Carrio

Fairhope