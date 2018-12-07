Despite an announcement Wednesday that Sister Sledge would be headlining Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration, an email from the representative of the group confirmed that the official band would not be performing.

“The official Sister Sledge (featuring sisters Debbie and Kim Sledge, plus band) are performing in Florida on New years Eve,” Sam Harvey wrote in an email. “Perhaps Kathy Sledge and band are performing in Alabama.”

On Wednesday, Events Mobile announced the band famous for “We Are Family” would be taking the stage as part of MoonPie Over Mobile. This isn’t the first setback for the event this year. It was previously announced by Councilman Fred Richardson that a planned headliner had dropped out at the last minute. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting Richardson said the organizers had signed someone even better.

Everybody’s Here, a Tower of Power cover band, is still slated to open for Kathy Sledge and other events like a fireworks show, the world’s biggest edible MoonPie and a second-line parade would also take place.