Councilman Fred Richardson began dancing to “We Are Family” on his phone, shortly after announcing that the classic pop and R&B group Sister Sledge would be the headliner for this year’s MoonPie Over Mobile event.

“… Buy a seat belt and buckle up because they’re going to rock the house,” Richardson said of the group.

Opening up for the family act is Tower of Power cover group “Everybody’s Here.”

Following the music, the event will culminate in the dropping of a 12-foot electronic MoonPie from the 34-story RSA Trustmark building in downtown. The event will also be capped by a laser light show and what Richardson has promised will be a larger fireworks demonstration than normal, sponsored by natural gas company Spire.

Other events during the night include the cutting of the world’s largest edible MoonPie made by Chattanooga Bakery. The confection will be sliced and distributed free to the crowd.

The New Year’s Eve event will kickoff the state’s bicentennial celebration.

“We are honored to begin Alabama’s bicentennial celebration in our great state’s oldest city,” Alabama Bicentennial Commission Chairman Arthur Orr said in a statement. “Mobile’s history is Alabama’s history. Its people and the event that have taken place here have shaped our past.”