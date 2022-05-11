The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) soccer Final Four tournament is slated this week, May 12-14, at the Huntsville Soccer Complex. Six schools from the Lagniappe coverage area have advanced to the state tournament with a chance to claim a state championship.

The six schools include St. Paul’s, the defending Class 6A state champion, and Fairhope in Class 7A in girls’ competition. On the boys’ side, No. 1-ranked and defending champion Bayside Academy will compete in the Class 1A-3A tournament, with McGill-Toolen among the Class 6A Final Four teams. Davidson and Daphne qualified in Class 7A, but play each other in the semifinals, meaning one will be eliminated but the winner will play for the state title.

In semifinal matches involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area, St. Paul’s will take on Northridge of Tuscaloosa on Friday at 9 a.m., with Fairhope facing Prattville on Friday at 1 p.m. in girls’ competition.

The boys’ semifinals bracket includes Bayside Academy taking on Trinity Presbyterian at 1 p.m. on Thursday, McGill-Toolen facing Pelham at 11 a.m. on Friday and Davidson meeting Daphne at 3 p.m. on Friday.

St. Paul’s defeated McGill 1-0 last weekend to earn a repeat trip to the Final Four in 6A girls’ action, while Fairhope defeated Auburn 1-0 in 7A. Foley was defeated by Prattville 2-1 in 4A and Westminster topped Bayside Academy 1-0 in Class 1A-3A play last weekend. Daphne defeated Dothan 5-0 and Davidson beat Auburn 7-3 in 7A boys’ play, earning their Final Four spots. McGill defeated St. Paul’s 6-1 to advance in 6A and Bayside beat Westminster 3-0 to keep its quest to hold on to the 1A-3A state crown.

Here are all the Final Four semifinal matchups slated this week:

GIRLS

CLASS 1A-3A: Westminster vs. Trinity, Thursday, 11 a.m.; Whitesburg vs. Mars Hill Bible, Thursday, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A-5A: Indian Springs vs. St. James, Thursday, 3 p.m.; East Limestone vs. Westbrook Christian, Thursday, 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A: St. Paul’s vs. Northridge, Friday, 9 a.m.; Southside-Gadsden vs. Homewood, Friday, 9 a.m.

CLASS 7A: Fairhope vs. Prattville, Friday, 1 p.m.; Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills, Friday, 1 p.m.

BOYS

CLASS 1A-3A: Bayside Academy vs. Trinity Presbyterian, Thursday, 1 p.m.; Mars Hill Bible vs. Collinsville, Thursday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A-5A: Indian Springs vs. Montgomery Academy, Thursday, 5 p.m.; Russellville vs. Crossville, Thursday, 5 p.m.

CLASS 6A: Pelham vs. McGill-Toolen, Friday, 11 a.m.; Ft. Payne vs. Mountain Brook, Friday, 11 a.m.

CLASS 7A: Davidson vs. Daphne, Friday, 3 p.m.; Oak Mountain vs. Huntsville, Friday, 3 p.m.