Six teams in the Lagniappe coverage area earned a trip to Birmingham for the AHSAA’s 99th basketball state championship. The six teams — three boys teams and three girls teams — earned their respective berths in the tournament by winning the Southwest Regional championships in Montgomery in the past few days.

However, the number is down to five teams as the Vigor boys, who opened Final Four play Friday afternoon in Class 4A action, fell to the Anniston Bulldogs, 53-40, ending the Wolves’ season with a record of 12-15.

Kristopher Agee led the Wolves with 16 points and six rebounds. De’vonte Harris added nine points and six rebounds, with Benjamin Bennett scoring five points and Abraham Daniels scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds. Jermaine Coleman had eight rebounds.

The other area teams awaiting their state semifinal games include the Theodore girls in Class 7A, the St, Luke’s girls in Class 2A, the McGill-Toolen girls in Class 6A, the Cottage Hill boys in Class 3A and the Spanish Fort boys in Class 6A.

St. Luke’s, 14-3, will have a strong semifinal test against defending state champion Pisgah, which enters the Wednesday game with a 23-6 record. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.

McGill is making its seventh consecutive appearance in the Final Four. The Yellow Jackets are 23-5 on the year and will face 34-1 Hazel Green Monday at 9 a.m. at Bartow Arena on the UAB campus. Hazel Green is seeking its fourth consecutive state crown.

Theodore knocked off Baker on Friday and now is set to face Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Bartow Arena. The Bobcats will face a Hewitt-Trussville team that has a 28-4 record.

The Spanish Fort boys, 27-3, are set to face Scottsboro, 25-4, on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at UAB.

Cottage Hill, which has an impressive 26-1 record, will take on Fyffe, 25-6, in the Class 3A state semifinals on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.