The Alabama High School Athletic Association state baseball playoffs continue this week with six teams from the Lagniappe coverage area still on a quest for a state championship. Bayshore Christian (Class 1A), Bayside Academy (3A), Mobile Christian (4A), UMS-Wright (6A) and Baker and Alma Bryant (7A) all have games scheduled this week.
Each of this week’s series is a best-of-three format, with the winners advancing to their respective semifinals next week.
Bayshore Christian is set to face Berry at home on Friday at 1 and 3 p.m. If a third game is needed it will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Bayside Academy will entertain Thomasville Friday in games at 4:30 and 7 p.m. If a third game is needed it will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Mobile Christian is also at home this week, facing Bibb County. The teams meet for two games on Thursday, scheduled at 4:30 and 7 p.m. If a third game is required it will be played Friday at noon.
Holtville is set to face UMS-Wright on the Bulldogs’ home field just off of Old Shell Road. Friday’s opening two games are set for 4:30 and 7 p.m., with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday if needed.
Central-Phenix City visits Baker Friday for games at 4:30 and 7 p.m., with a 1 p.m. game set Saturday if needed.
Alma Bryant is the only local team on the road this week. The Hurricanes travel to Auburn to face the Tigers at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and, if needed, at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
In last weekend’s games involving Mobile-area teams:
Bayshore Christian def, Brantley 11-1, 19-0
G.W. Long def. Orange Beach, 5-0, 11-0
Trinity Presbyterian def. Cottage Hill Christian, 18-1, 5-3
Bayside Academy def. Houston Academy, 4-0, 7-0
Mobile Christian def. American Christian, 9-1, 5-0
UMS-Wright defeated Andalusia, 4-0, 6-5
Headland def. Elberta, 7-1, 2-0
Stanhope Elmore def. Gulf Shores, 6-4, 7-4.
Pelham def. Saraland, 1-0, 0-10, 2-0
Baker def. Daphne, 3-1, 7-2
Alma Bryant def. Fairhope, 3-2, 4-6, 10-9
